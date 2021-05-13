SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge





Cape of Good Hope SPCA spokesperson Belinda Abraham says dog fighting is an ongoing problem in the Western Cape.

The brutal blood sport is difficult to prosecute due to the evidence needed against dog fighters.

According to the SPCA, dog fighters go to extreme lengths to hide their illegal activities.

Earlier this year, the City of Cape Town and the SPCA established a special unit aimed at tackling dog fighting rings.

RELATED: New unit takes on dog fighting, but community action key to stopping blood sport

The SPCA says dog fighting is not only an animal cruelty issue but a broader issue relating to violence in society.

Any person found guilty on charges of animal fighting can be sentenced to a fine of up to R80,000 and/or imprisonment of up to two years with a criminal record.

They can also be denied future animal ownership, Abraham explains.

A large degree of dog fighting is happening underground... and this is coupled with the fear associated with some kind of retribution should people come forward or speak out. Belinda Abraham, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Securing evidence is a huge problem, which is why we ask people who happen to witness this... to obtain as much video evidence as they possibly - not only of the fight in progress but the faces of the perpetrators. Belinda Abraham, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

We would require people to come forward and give evidence in a way that stands the tests of the court... if you don't have that much information or those tools to present a case with, then you would be wasting the court's time to take the matter forward. Belinda Abraham, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

The judicial system is there and very much in support of prosecuting for the crime... but gathering evidence to present a case for the penalties to be imposed is difficult. Belinda Abraham, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

In many ways, the fight against dog fight is also the very fight for humanity. Belinda Abraham, Spokesperson - Cape of Good Hope SPCA

Abraham says the SPCA is encouraged that prosecuting authorities seem to be taking animal cruelty cases more seriously.

Last week, two men who stabbed a dog to death in Khayelitsha were were found guilty and handed 12 months direct imprisonment, suspended for five years on condition they perform one year community service at the SPCA.

At the same time, the Cape of Good Hope SPCA has called for donations to help combat dog fighting in the province.

Click the link in the Facebook post below to learn more and donate.

Listen to Belinda Abraham in conversation with Amy MacIver: