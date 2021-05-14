VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed





The vaccine rollout in South Africa will enter the next stage on Monday 17 May just as the Western Cape confirms a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

The Sisonke implementation study will come to an end on Saturday 15 May, making way for the national government to proceed with Phase 1b (for remaining healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (starting with people over 60).

The end of the Sisonke programme has been marred by allegations of queue-jumping, following a fake WhatsApp message claiming that Sisonke J&J vaccines were open to the public.

A total of 455,169 Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in South Africa as of Thursday 13 May.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

WC health boss says resurgence driven by social gatherings in affluent areas

MEC to probe fake vaccine message about jabs at Mitchells Plain Hospital

Plans for Phase 2 rollout

Survey looks at vaccine hesitancy in SA

No Sisonke vaccines being given away

Doctors accused of letting family members cut vaccine queue

SA-born biotech billionaire has plans for local vaccine production

Sisonke J&J study comes to an end

A breakdown of the Western Cape's vaccine distribution for May

Local poet and actress dragged for getting Sisonke jab

Calls for senior citizens to register on vaccine database

Vaccine rollout to benefit tourism

In other Covid-19 related news:

Covid-19 positivity rate increases in leafy suburbs

Businesses warn against tougher lockdown

No third wave yet says Mkhize

South Africans urged not to panic over 'imported' variant

Why the timing of the third wave matters

High-risk groups to get free flu shot ahead of winter

-Questions over SA's travel regulations

Tech expert says SA's Covid-19 alert app gets a bad rap

More than 100 Covid-19 parolees reoffend

