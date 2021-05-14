VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
The vaccine rollout in South Africa will enter the next stage on Monday 17 May just as the Western Cape confirms a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.
The Sisonke implementation study will come to an end on Saturday 15 May, making way for the national government to proceed with Phase 1b (for remaining healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (starting with people over 60).
The end of the Sisonke programme has been marred by allegations of queue-jumping, following a fake WhatsApp message claiming that Sisonke J&J vaccines were open to the public.
A total of 455,169 Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in South Africa as of Thursday 13 May.
In other Covid-19 related news:
- Covid-19 positivity rate increases in leafy suburbs
- Businesses warn against tougher lockdown
- No third wave yet says Mkhize
- South Africans urged not to panic over 'imported' variant
- Why the timing of the third wave matters
- High-risk groups to get free flu shot ahead of winter
-Questions over SA's travel regulations
- Tech expert says SA's Covid-19 alert app gets a bad rap
- More than 100 Covid-19 parolees reoffend
