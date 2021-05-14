Streaming issues? Report here
VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed

14 May 2021 4:15 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Cape Town
Covid-19 vaccine rollout
Western Cape vaccines
CapeTalk Vaccine wrap
vaccine wrap

CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.

The vaccine rollout in South Africa will enter the next stage on Monday 17 May just as the Western Cape confirms a Covid-19 resurgence in the province.

The Sisonke implementation study will come to an end on Saturday 15 May, making way for the national government to proceed with Phase 1b (for remaining healthcare workers) and Phase 2 (starting with people over 60).

The end of the Sisonke programme has been marred by allegations of queue-jumping, following a fake WhatsApp message claiming that Sisonke J&J vaccines were open to the public.

A total of 455,169 Sisonke Johnson & Johnson vaccines have been administered in South Africa as of Thursday 13 May.

Here's a recap of the most-read vaccine stories we covered this week:

  • WC health boss says resurgence driven by social gatherings in affluent areas
  • MEC to probe fake vaccine message about jabs at Mitchells Plain Hospital
  • Plans for Phase 2 rollout
  • Survey looks at vaccine hesitancy in SA
  • No Sisonke vaccines being given away
  • Doctors accused of letting family members cut vaccine queue
  • SA-born biotech billionaire has plans for local vaccine production
  • Sisonke J&J study comes to an end
  • A breakdown of the Western Cape's vaccine distribution for May
  • Local poet and actress dragged for getting Sisonke jab
  • Calls for senior citizens to register on vaccine database
  • Vaccine rollout to benefit tourism

In other Covid-19 related news:

  • Covid-19 positivity rate increases in leafy suburbs
  • Businesses warn against tougher lockdown
  • No third wave yet says Mkhize
  • South Africans urged not to panic over 'imported' variant
  • Why the timing of the third wave matters
  • High-risk groups to get free flu shot ahead of winter

-Questions over SA's travel regulations

  • Tech expert says SA's Covid-19 alert app gets a bad rap
  • More than 100 Covid-19 parolees reoffend

Top interviews on CapeTalk that you may have missed:

Here's a look back at our previous vaccine wrap articles:

- 6 May: VACCINE WRAP | NCCC mulls tighter border rules amid fears of 'imported' variants
- 30 April: VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke trial back on track, pregnant women may now get J&J jab
- 23 Apil: VACCINE WRAP | Govt expected to announce lifting of J&J vaccine suspension soon
- 16 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab suspended, online vaccine registrations open for elderly
- 8 April: VACCINE WRAP | Last batch of Sisonke jabs, Ramaphosa gets rollout plan ultimatum - 2 April: VACCINE WRAP | J&J jab granted conditional approval, SA's AstraZeneca shots sold
- 25 March: VACCINE WRAP | SA awaits Pfizer jab with over 220k vaccinations in Sisonke trial
- 19 March: VACCINE WRAP | More J&J jabs arrive in SA, Europe puts AstraZeneca shot on hold
- 12 March: VACCINE WRAP | Western Cape's J&J doses running low, warning over bogus vaccines
- 5 March: VACCINE WRAP | Frontliners turned away at Tygerberg site, WC hits over 15k jabs
- 26 Feb: VACCINE WRAP | Over 7k people jabbed in WC, queue-jumpers try 'game the system




