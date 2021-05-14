AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious
The civil rights organisation released a report on Wednesday looking at the latest statistics on farm attacks.
Although AfriForum says there has been a decline in the number of farm attacks in the 2020/2021 financial year compared to the previous financial year, the number of farm murders has increased.
During the past year, 59 people were murdered on farms in South Africa, compared to 41 in the previous year.
AfriForum's deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, says farm attacks and farm murders have also become more gruesome in the past year.
Roets says the perpetrators who "inflict vicious levels of brutality on elderly people" are usually teenagers or in their early 20s.
Meanwhile, 64% of victims are over the age of 50.
"There's a darker side of this crime phenomenon that hasn't been properly investigated", he tells CapeTalk.
What we found is that even though the amount of farm attacks has decreased... farm murders have increased from 41 to 59.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
Even more alarming is not only have the murders increased, but also the brutality of the attacks... The level of brutality and torture has increased.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
In many of the cases, you find that the victims are were elderly people... and people who are not necessarily in a position to defend themselves.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
We found more or less 50% of the cases in the study we've done, the victims say they weren't properly supported by police.Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum
Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:
More from Local
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 and older register for the vaccine.Read More
DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still demanding a third country of resettlement.Read More
Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mitchells Plain Hospital.Read More
[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot
CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto presents an easy breakdown of the steps to get registered.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More