AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious





The civil rights organisation released a report on Wednesday looking at the latest statistics on farm attacks.

Although AfriForum says there has been a decline in the number of farm attacks in the 2020/2021 financial year compared to the previous financial year, the number of farm murders has increased.

During the past year, 59 people were murdered on farms in South Africa, compared to 41 in the previous year.

AfriForum's deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, says farm attacks and farm murders have also become more gruesome in the past year.

Roets says the perpetrators who "inflict vicious levels of brutality on elderly people" are usually teenagers or in their early 20s.

Meanwhile, 64% of victims are over the age of 50.

"There's a darker side of this crime phenomenon that hasn't been properly investigated", he tells CapeTalk.

What we found is that even though the amount of farm attacks has decreased... farm murders have increased from 41 to 59. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

Even more alarming is not only have the murders increased, but also the brutality of the attacks... The level of brutality and torture has increased. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

In many of the cases, you find that the victims are were elderly people... and people who are not necessarily in a position to defend themselves. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

We found more or less 50% of the cases in the study we've done, the victims say they weren't properly supported by police. Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive: