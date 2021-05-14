Streaming issues? Report here
John Maytham 2019 1500 BW John Maytham 2019 1500 BW
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: The Money Show with Bruce Whitfield
See full line-up
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
15:00 - 18:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
Competitions
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year. 14 May 2021 1:39 PM
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue' People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque. 14 May 2021 12:51 PM
View all Local
DA to haul Facebook before Parliament about misinformation, new WhatsApp terms Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme. 14 May 2021 2:56 PM
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” ru... 14 May 2021 2:06 PM
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue. 14 May 2021 12:42 PM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe. 14 May 2021 2:02 PM
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge. 14 May 2021 12:05 PM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
View all Lifestyle
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
View all Sport
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas' Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete. 14 May 2021 3:36 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious

14 May 2021 1:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
AfriForum
Farm murders
Farm attacks
Ernst Roets
rural crime
farm brutality

AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year.

The civil rights organisation released a report on Wednesday looking at the latest statistics on farm attacks.

Although AfriForum says there has been a decline in the number of farm attacks in the 2020/2021 financial year compared to the previous financial year, the number of farm murders has increased.

During the past year, 59 people were murdered on farms in South Africa, compared to 41 in the previous year.

AfriForum's deputy CEO, Ernst Roets, says farm attacks and farm murders have also become more gruesome in the past year.

Roets says the perpetrators who "inflict vicious levels of brutality on elderly people" are usually teenagers or in their early 20s.

Meanwhile, 64% of victims are over the age of 50.

"There's a darker side of this crime phenomenon that hasn't been properly investigated", he tells CapeTalk.

What we found is that even though the amount of farm attacks has decreased... farm murders have increased from 41 to 59.

Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

Even more alarming is not only have the murders increased, but also the brutality of the attacks... The level of brutality and torture has increased.

Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

In many of the cases, you find that the victims are were elderly people... and people who are not necessarily in a position to defend themselves.

Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

We found more or less 50% of the cases in the study we've done, the victims say they weren't properly supported by police.

Ernst Roets, Deputy CEO - AfriForum

Listen to the discussion on Afternoon Drive:




14 May 2021 1:39 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAPS
AfriForum
Farm murders
Farm attacks
Ernst Roets
rural crime
farm brutality

More from Local

'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'

14 May 2021 3:36 PM

Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town

14 May 2021 2:02 PM

Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'

14 May 2021 12:51 PM

People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out

14 May 2021 12:42 PM

WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge

14 May 2021 12:05 PM

The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde

14 May 2021 10:01 AM

Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 and older register for the vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation

14 May 2021 9:29 AM

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still demanding a third country of resettlement.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

14 May 2021 8:22 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mitchells Plain Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

13 May 2021 11:14 PM

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto presents an easy breakdown of the steps to get registered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out

Local Politics

[BREAKING] City of Cape Town withdraws use of paintball markers on baboons

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

Local

EWN Highlights

Former SSA operative: Fraser told me to hand over bag with R1.5mn to Mahlobo

14 May 2021 2:27 PM

Claims of unfair administration of COVID jabs cause stir amongst health workers

14 May 2021 2:07 PM

Minister Cele: Why is there no outrage for the murder of police officers?

14 May 2021 1:40 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA