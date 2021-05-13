How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Streaming issues? Report here
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary. 13 May 2021 6:58 PM
SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases. 13 May 2021 6:52 PM
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits. 12 May 2021 7:00 PM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa. 13 May 2021 12:46 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market' Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4. 12 May 2021 2:29 PM
Pick n Pay owes customers R200m in unspent, soon-to-expire Smart Shopper points Are you one of Pick n Pay’s 8.5m Smart Shopper card users? Spend your points or lose them, says the retailer's John Bradshaw. 12 May 2021 1:15 PM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets? Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help? 11 May 2021 3:09 PM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..." 11 May 2021 11:52 AM
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palest... 12 May 2021 4:36 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
'Judge Zondo the logical choice to replace Mogoeng Mogoeng as Chief Justice' "The logical choice would be Judge Zondo," says public law expert Pierre de Vos. "But the politics might be tricky." 11 May 2021 5:08 PM
Government wants to scan your face, share data with police - draft policy "The draft policy proposes the centralisation of biometric info of all residents into a single database," says Melissa Cawthra. 11 May 2021 11:03 AM
I invested borrowed money. It was down 30% in a day - Kokkie Kooyman Kokkie Kooyman (Portfolio Manager at Denker) on his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 10 May 2021 8:06 PM
Local

How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

13 May 2021 11:14 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Covid-19 vaccination
#TakeYourShot
vaccination registration

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto presents an easy breakdown of the steps to get registered.

The second phase of the Covid-19 vaccine rollout kicks off on Monday for 60-year-olds and older.

CapeTalk is helping to simplify the process in a few easy steps.

Watch Refilwe Moloto explain the easy breakdown of the steps to get registered for your vaccination in the video below. #GetYourShot




Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Gqeberha-born bio-tech billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

13 May 2021 6:58 PM

Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.

SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge

13 May 2021 6:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases.

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

13 May 2021 4:52 PM

The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

13 May 2021 1:38 PM

"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.

I'll keep pushing until I get justice for my husband, says Lindani Myeni's widow

13 May 2021 1:32 PM

The widow of Lindani Myeni, Lindsay, believes that Honolulu police are hiding something about the night her husband was killed.

WC govt to provide flu vaccines to vulnerable groups - here's who qualifies

13 May 2021 10:53 AM

Health authorities in the Western Cape will be offering vulnerable groups the annual flu vaccination as the winter season approaches.

71% of South African adults surveyed said they would get vaccinated

13 May 2021 9:52 AM

An interesting finding was that 42% of Afrikaans home language respondents were vaccine-hesitant says Prof Ronelle Burger.

