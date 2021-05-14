Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill





A new bill in the UK that recognises the sentience of animals proposes a raft of legislative changes increasing protections for animals in Britain and abroad.

The reforms are part of the UK government's "Action Plan for Animal Welfare", which aims to eradicate cruel practices for animals both domestically and internationally.

The Animal Welfare Sentience Bill proposes a ban on the live export of animals for slaughter.

Some other measures include bans on ivory and shark fins and a potential ban on foie gras to help protect animals abroad.

There are also proposed laws relating to domestic animals - such as microchipping cats - farm animals and marine life, says investigative journalist Don Pinnock.

"It really zones in on cruelty and the elimination of cruelty" Pinnock tells CapeTalk.

The news comes a week after the SA government's shock endorsement of a report calling for an end to lion farming, captive lion hunting, cub-petting, and the commercial farming of rhinos.

"This is a global shift in the understanding of our relationship to the other creatures in the world", says Pinnock.

It's a raft of legislation... and it's gotta go through Parliament so we're not celebrating yet. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

It's an extraordinary shift... I didn't see it coming. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

They're asking for research into the sentience of octopuses, squids, crayfish and lobsters. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

Sentience is at the centre of all of this draft legislation that the British are pushing through. Don Pinnock, Investigative journalist and photographer

