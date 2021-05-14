'Don't skip your health check. You could be at greater risk for severe Covid-19'
Ahead of World Hypertension Day on Monday 17 May, Discovery Vitality has encouraged all South Africans to go for a health check-up.
Adults of any age with certain underlying medical conditions are at increased risk for severe illness from the Covid-19 virus and may influence what priority group they fall under during the Covid-19 vaccine rollout.
Dr. Mosima Mabunda, the Head of Wellness at Discovery Vitality, says people with conditions such as hypertension and diabetes are at risk of severe Covid-19 disease.
An estimated 1.13 billion people worldwide have hypertension.
But the disease is described as a silent killer because many people do not know that they have it.
Dr. Mabunda says health screenings had dropped by 50% during the past year, compared to what they were in 2019, but the numbers are slowly starting to stabilise.
"It's a care gap that can make the complications of the Covid-19 disease severe", she tells CapeTalk.
She advises that it is crucial to monitor blood pressure, blood sugar, blood cholesterol, and weight at regular health check-ups.
We know that people with hypertension and diabetes are at risk of severe Covid-19 disease, so it's never been more important for people to know where they stand so that they can take the necessary measures to protect their health.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
World Hypertension Day serves as a very good reminder that we need to be proactive about looking after our health.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
The unintended consequences of the lockdown were that many of us have not been able to access these preventative services.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
A combination of these services not having been initially available and also people having the perception later on that maybe it's not safe to go and visit those health sites where they can scree, has led us in a space where there's a care gap.Dr Mosima Mabunda, Head of Wellness - Discovery Vitality
