Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town
It's alleged that a number of people in Cape Town have received the Sisonke Johnson & Johnson jab despite not working in the healthcare industry.
This comes after some members of the public received an unofficial WhatsApp message inviting them to get vaccinated at a facility in Mitchell's Plain.
RELATED: Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo has acknowledged that the misleading message originated from a "mischievous" health official in the province, but was not authorised.
"It was coming from us. It shouldn't have. I've been made aware that it was not something that someone was instructed to do", she tells CapeTalk.
Mbombo says the Western Cape Health Department will investigate the matter and institute disciplinary measures.
Of course, it will be [investigated]... You'll find that the person may not have even been involved in the vaccination.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government
We should have such messages that are allegedly coming from us.Nomafrench Mbombo, Health MEC - Western Cape Government
On Thursday, the Sisonke leadership team distanced itself from the fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.
It also denied claims that the Sisonke vaccines were being given away because they are "about to expire".
RELATED: 'All J&J vaccines imported for Sisonke trial must be used by Saturday'
The Sisonke rollout has to be completed by Saturday 15 May for technical reasons but the vaccines are not "expiring" and there is no surplus.
The remaining healthcare workers who do not receive the Ssionke jab will be vaccinated as part of the Phase 1b and Phase 2 rollout which begins from Monday 17 May.
Listen to the Health MEC on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
