Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Wave 4 NIDS CRAM survey result released - Young people need more tailored support says Youth Capital
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Darts Maestro, Cameron Carolissen,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Carolissen
Today at 13:07
SAFTA special
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
SAFTA special continued
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 an... 14 May 2021 10:01 AM
DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still... 14 May 2021 9:29 AM
Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mit... 14 May 2021 8:22 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
'Don't skip your health check. You could be at greater risk for severe Covid-19' The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted health screenings but it's important for South Africans to know what underlying cond... 14 May 2021 7:37 AM
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
View all Sport
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Local

DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation

14 May 2021 9:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
UNHCR
UN Refugee Agency
Cape Town refugees
repatriation or reintegration

The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still demanding a third country of resettlement.

The two temporary shelters at Paint City in Bellville and Wingfield Military Base in Kensington are expected to close down for good on Saturday 15 May.

Refugees and asylum seekers that have been living at these two sites have until then to decide whether they want to either reintegrate into local communities or be repatriated.

DHA spokesperson Siya Qoza says of the 1,100 refugees that have been living at the two sites, roughly 350 have not made choice.

This group has been referred to as "hardliners" who are still demanding to be resettled in another country.

RELATED: Deadline passes for CT refugees to choose between reintegration or repatriation

Qoza says the United Nations High Commissioner for Refugees (UNHCR) is still meeting with the remaining group to determine the final number of those who are willing to take their offer.

Refugees who opt to reintegrate into communities in and around Cape Town will receive three months of rental from the UNHCR.

The UN Refugee Agency will also supply them with food for that three months while they are finding their feet.

According to Qoza, some refugees who have chosen reintegration have already been moved to their new accommodation.

RELATED: Bellville refugees reject both reintegration and repatriation as campsite closes

He says Home Affairs officials will have a final tally of the "hardliners" next week after the UNHCR has concluded its talks with them.

The DHA and the UNHCR have made it clear that being taken by United Nations to a third country of resettlement is not an option, Qoza tells CapeTalk.

The UNHCR is scheduled to complete its work on Saturday... they would have spoken to everyone and we would know what would be the final tally.

Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

From the beginning, there are people who were saying that they would not go back to their countries of origin or reintegrate because they want to be taken to a third country of resettlement.

Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

In Cape Town, we had about 1,100 people now we're thinking it's about 350 people... We should know the final tally sometime next week... when the United Nations completes its work... then we'll sit down... and determine what should happen going forward.

Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

The people who have opted to reintegrate, some of them have already left those sites.

Siya Qoza - Spokesperson - Home Affairs Minister

Listen to the discussion on Early Breakfast:




14 May 2021 9:29 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Home Affairs
UNHCR
UN Refugee Agency
Cape Town refugees
repatriation or reintegration

More from Local

Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde

14 May 2021 10:01 AM

Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 and older register for the vaccine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

14 May 2021 8:22 AM

Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mitchells Plain Hospital.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

13 May 2021 11:14 PM

CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto presents an easy breakdown of the steps to get registered.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal

13 May 2021 6:58 PM

Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SPCA says securing evidence in dog fighting cases remains a major challenge

13 May 2021 6:52 PM

The Cape of Good Hope SPCA says video evidence is crucial in order to secure a conviction and penalties in dog fighting cases.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Sisonke team rubbishes 'fake' WhatsApp message about vaccine free-for-all

13 May 2021 4:52 PM

The leadership of the Sisonke J&J study has distanced itself from a fake message claiming that vaccines are now open to the public.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Mosebenzi Zwane makes 'unbelievable' claims of coincidence

13 May 2021 1:38 PM

"He says it’s purely coincidental that he ended up on a flight paid for by the Guptas," reports Nthakoana Ngatane.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Local

DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused to appear in court under heavy police presence

14 May 2021 9:56 AM

Westbury gang member Kemal Zita handed 2 life sentences for 2017 murders

14 May 2021 9:23 AM

Kenya leader's constitutional reform bid illegal, says court

14 May 2021 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA