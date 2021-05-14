Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes
Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is the world’s richest athlete.
McGregor earned R2.5 billion ($180 million) in the last 12 months, according to Forbes magazine.
The world’s top-earning athletes (past 12 months):
-
Conor McGregor - $180 million
-
Lionel Messi - $130 million
-
Cristiano Ronaldo - $120 million
-
Dak Prescott - $107.5 million
-
LeBron James - $96.5 million
-
Neymar - $95 million
-
Roger Federer - $90 million
-
Lewis Hamilton - $82 million
-
Tom Brady - $76 million
-
Kevin Durant - $75 million
Refilwe Moloto interviewed Carl Lewis, Head of Content at Bet.co.za.
McGregor got there with the sale of his whiskey - Proper No. Twelve – which sold for $600 million…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za
Four athletes earned more than $100 million…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za
The soccer players on the list… earned the highest salaries. The others on the list are more there because of endorsements…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za
There are no women in the top 10…Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_91152340_piraeus-greece-october-31-2017-player-of-barcelona-lionel-messi-during-the-uefa-champions-league-gam.html?vti=m0qxa336lv7p32lslw-1-1
More from Business
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More
Investigation blows open alleged 'premiums misappropriation' insurance scandal
Investigative journo Pauli Van Wyk says four SA insurance giants have lost R944m in total by using Insure Group as intermediary.Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Vehicle prices are skyrocketing – but sales indicate nascent economic recovery
Refilwe Moloto interviews Kriben Reddy, Vice President of Auto Information Solutions at TransUnion Africa.Read More
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
Complaints against SA's major banks jump in 2020, only Absa improves
FNB is South Africa's most complained about bank according to the Ombud for Banking Services' annual report.Read More
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'
Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.Read More
Three letters that are impacting the world of investments - ESG
You may not think capitalism would place an emphasis on the environment or people, but this form of it doesRead More
More from Sport
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign
'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.Read More
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos
"It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!"Read More
Can you help Siya and Rachel Kolisi collect and distribute 1000 blankets?
Siya and Rachel’s Kolisi Foundation has launched a nationwide blanket drive. Can you help?Read More
Formula E racing growing in popularity in South Africa
The all-electric Formula E racing series will be screened on local free-to-air TV for the first time this coming weekend.Read More
Indian Premier League suspended: 'A frantic, chaotic situation'
The world’s richest cricket tournament is sending its players home. Mandy Wiener interviews cricket writer Stuart Hess.Read More
Appeal for Capetonians to donate to Masi rugby club as Rassie lends helping hand
Cape Town businesses and residents have been urged to help raise funds for the Masiphumelele Rugby Club to install field lights on the Noordhoek Sports Grounds.Read More
Siya Kolisi and Freedom of Movement launch veldskoen to benefit hometown Zwide
Kolisi and FOM have launched a black veldskoen, proceeds of which will fund sports infrastructure in Kolisi’s hometown, Zwide.Read More
Mostly Xhosa rugby team called 'All Blacks' cause outrage in SA by doing haka
"We support the Springboks!" says Walter Sisulu University Rugby head coach Akhona Mjigima. "It’s just students having fun!"Read More
'Rainbow Cup will bring the pounds and euros to SA Rugby’s coffers'
The Rainbow Cup is, for now, still on, despite reports to the contrary. Lester Kiewit interviews John Goliath.Read More
SA Olympians to show off local vellies at Tokyo Games
'We've got a colour shoe for every ring of the Olympic Games!' The Money Show interviews Veldskoen CEO Nick Dreyer.Read More