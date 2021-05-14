Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes





Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is the world’s richest athlete.

McGregor earned R2.5 billion ($180 million) in the last 12 months, according to Forbes magazine.

The world’s top-earning athletes (past 12 months):

Conor McGregor - $180 million

Lionel Messi - $130 million

Cristiano Ronaldo - $120 million

Dak Prescott - $107.5 million

LeBron James - $96.5 million

Neymar - $95 million

Roger Federer - $90 million

Lewis Hamilton - $82 million

Tom Brady - $76 million

Kevin Durant - $75 million

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Carl Lewis, Head of Content at Bet.co.za.

McGregor got there with the sale of his whiskey - Proper No. Twelve – which sold for $600 million… Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

Four athletes earned more than $100 million… Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

The soccer players on the list… earned the highest salaries. The others on the list are more there because of endorsements… Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

There are no women in the top 10… Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

