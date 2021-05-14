Streaming issues? Report here
Wave 4 NIDS CRAM survey result released - Young people need more tailored support says Youth Capital
Cape Town Darts Maestro, Cameron Carolissen,
SAFTA special
SAFTA special continued
Entertainment News
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes

14 May 2021 9:48 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.

Irish mixed martial artist Conor McGregor is the world’s richest athlete.

McGregor earned R2.5 billion ($180 million) in the last 12 months, according to Forbes magazine.

The world’s top-earning athletes (past 12 months):

  • Conor McGregor - $180 million

  • Lionel Messi - $130 million

  • Cristiano Ronaldo - $120 million

  • Dak Prescott - $107.5 million

  • LeBron James - $96.5 million

  • Neymar - $95 million

  • Roger Federer - $90 million

  • Lewis Hamilton - $82 million

  • Tom Brady - $76 million

  • Kevin Durant - $75 million

Lionel Messi earned $130 million in the past 12 months, according to Forbes. © Vasilis Ververidis/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Carl Lewis, Head of Content at Bet.co.za.

McGregor got there with the sale of his whiskey - Proper No. Twelve – which sold for $600 million…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

Four athletes earned more than $100 million…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

The soccer players on the list… earned the highest salaries. The others on the list are more there because of endorsements…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

There are no women in the top 10…

Carl Lewis, Head of Content - Bet.co.za

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




