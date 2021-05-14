Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde





During his weekly digital press conference on Thursday, Premier Winde confirmed that the Western Cape is experiencing a resurgence in Covid-19 cases.

The premier says a resurgence is noted when the number of infections increases by 20% over a 7-day period.

He says the resurgence is an urgent reminder that people over the age of 60 must get registered for their Covid-19 vaccine.

In a statement, Premier Winde says the Western Cape has recorded 170 new Covid-19 diagnoses each day and there has been a 39% week-on-week increase.

The province's reproductive number is above one, which Winde says also is evidence of this growth.

Most sub-districts are showing an increase in Covid-19 cases, however, the numbers vary. Winde says there's also been an increase in private sector cases in some suburbs.

At the same time, case numbers in rural communities are also starting to increase, with a notable rise in cases in the Cape Winelands, Garden Route, and West Coast.

This resurgence is not yet a ‘Third Wave” but the first sign of a surge of cases that could be expected in the coming weeks. Alan Winde, Western Cape Premier

Winde says Cape residents have the ability to slow the spread down and reduce the number of infections by taking the necessary safety precautions.

"We need one last push from you all, so that we flatten the curve, get closer to the vaccine roll-out, and save lives", he urges.