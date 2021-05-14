Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension





Magashule has filed court papers against the ANC as well as party president Cyril Ramaphosa and deputy secretary-general Jessie Duarte.

He was suspended by his party last week for failing to step aside after he was given 30 days as per the ANC's resolution.

Magashule wants the ANC’s step aside rule to be declared unlawful, unconstitutional, and invalid, reports Eyewitness News journalist Nkosikhona Duma.

Magashule is being represented by Mabuza attorneys - the former legal representation ex-president Jacob Zuma - at the Johannesburg High Court.

He says is it "unforeseeable" that he would apologise to Ramaphosa for attempting to suspend him last week.

According to the papers that were filed by the Mabuza Attorneys yesterday... he's challenging the constitutionality of the step aside resolution. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He's saying he must be reinstated as the secretary-general of the ANC. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

He's also saying that the ANC's instruction that he apologise to Ramaphosa... is also invalid. He's arguing that that matter is unlawful. Nkosikhona Duma, Reporter - Eyewitness News

