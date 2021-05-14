South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
Wave 4 NIDS CRAM survey result released - Young people need more tailored support says Youth Capital
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Kristal Duncan-Williams - Project Lead at Youth Capital
Today at 11:32
Cape Town Darts Maestro, Cameron Carolissen,
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Cameron Carolissen
Today at 13:07
SAFTA special
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 13:35
SAFTA special continued
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Today at 14:40
Entertainment News
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Craig Falck
Chanel September
Stephan Lombard
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 an... 14 May 2021 10:01 AM
DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still... 14 May 2021 9:29 AM
Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mit... 14 May 2021 8:22 AM
View all Local
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's J... 13 May 2021 5:41 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer. 13 May 2021 6:18 AM
View all Politics
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
View all Business
'Don't skip your health check. You could be at greater risk for severe Covid-19' The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted health screenings but it's important for South Africans to know what underlying cond... 14 May 2021 7:37 AM
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns. 13 May 2021 3:12 PM
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study. 12 May 2021 8:52 PM
View all Lifestyle
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
I see the Japanese don’t want Olympics to go ahead – Chad le Clos "It’s going to be a very different experience," says Olympic swimming star Chad le Clos. "London was the craziest atmosphere!" 11 May 2021 4:31 PM
View all Sport
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China. 14 May 2021 10:51 AM
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X? Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable. 13 May 2021 10:14 AM
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story. 12 May 2021 2:59 PM
View all Entertainment
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN "Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them." 13 May 2021 10:27 AM
Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all' Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos. 12 May 2021 7:55 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore? Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions. 13 May 2021 9:06 PM
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank. 13 May 2021 8:36 PM
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling "It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law. 13 May 2021 2:21 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong

14 May 2021 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Music
Hong Kong
Pretoria
Mandarin
Refilwe Moloto
lion king
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Eli Zaelo
C-pop
pop musics
Disneyland Hong Kong
Cantonese

Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China.

A young singer from Pretoria is carving out a pop career in China.

Eli Zaelo, who plays Nala in a production of The Lion King at Disneyland Hong Kong, has written and released a single in Mandarin.

Zaelo has another single upcoming, which will be in Cantonese, the main language in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, China © Iakov Kalinin/123rf.com

How does a singer from Gauteng end up releasing a Mandarin love song in Hong Kong?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Zaelo.

My neighbours from back home got so used to me singing loudly, sometimes they would sing along. I’ve always been singing for as long as can remember. Nala was my breakthrough role… I fell in love with the city!

Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I’ve been welcomed… I’m still really in love with Hong Kong… I consider it my second home… Home [Pretoria] will always be home…

Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

C-pop… has evolved into the mainstream pop that we know from the West… The industry is big and booming in Asia… It’s really cool stuff…

Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I’ve always been good with languages… and music…

Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I hope to come to Cape Town once things get a bit better. It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the world!

Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




14 May 2021 10:51 AM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
China
Music
Hong Kong
Pretoria
Mandarin
Refilwe Moloto
lion king
Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto
Eli Zaelo
C-pop
pop musics
Disneyland Hong Kong
Cantonese

More from Entertainment

[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?

13 May 2021 10:14 AM

Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media

12 May 2021 2:59 PM

The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago

11 May 2021 11:52 AM

It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos

11 May 2021 11:09 AM

It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

10 May 2021 9:08 AM

A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town

8 May 2021 7:46 AM

Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Brilliant poet performer Siphokazi Jonas shares her music playlist on CapeTalk

7 May 2021 11:59 AM

The writer, poet, and performer shares her feel-good song choices from the 80s and 90s on #AnHourWith at 10am on Sunday.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Durban is ready to make your winter break a memorable one

6 May 2021 7:30 AM

There’s no better time than now to rediscover Durban and enjoy a unique and memorable experience in the warmest place to be.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

TV star Anthony Oseyemi opens up about lead role on Netflix series 'Dead Places'

1 May 2021 1:36 PM

Actor Anthony Oseyemi chats about his character and the paranormal world of 'Dead Places', Netflix’s new South African series.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA animation team 'buzzing' after 'The Snail and the Whale' bags top award

30 April 2021 6:12 PM

The locally animated film's been awarded yet again, this time with a prestigious 'Annie' from the Int. Animated Film Association.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town

Local

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Local

DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation

Local

EWN Highlights

Nafiz Modack and co-accused to appear in court under heavy police presence

14 May 2021 9:56 AM

Westbury gang member Kemal Zita handed 2 life sentences for 2017 murders

14 May 2021 9:23 AM

Kenya leader's constitutional reform bid illegal, says court

14 May 2021 8:55 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA