South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong





A young singer from Pretoria is carving out a pop career in China.

Eli Zaelo, who plays Nala in a production of The Lion King at Disneyland Hong Kong, has written and released a single in Mandarin.

Zaelo has another single upcoming, which will be in Cantonese, the main language in Hong Kong.

Hong Kong, China © Iakov Kalinin/123rf.com

How does a singer from Gauteng end up releasing a Mandarin love song in Hong Kong?

Refilwe Moloto interviewed Zaelo.

My neighbours from back home got so used to me singing loudly, sometimes they would sing along. I’ve always been singing for as long as can remember. Nala was my breakthrough role… I fell in love with the city! Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I’ve been welcomed… I’m still really in love with Hong Kong… I consider it my second home… Home [Pretoria] will always be home… Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

C-pop… has evolved into the mainstream pop that we know from the West… The industry is big and booming in Asia… It’s really cool stuff… Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I’ve always been good with languages… and music… Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

I hope to come to Cape Town once things get a bit better. It’s one of the most beautiful cities in the world! Eli Zaelo, C-pop singer - Hong Kong

Listen to the interview in the audio below.