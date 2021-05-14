'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease'





Waking up early can help overweight people avoid heart disease and diabetes, according to researchers from the University Federico II in Naples, Italy.

Scientists studied 172 obese people and their sleeping habits and concluded that people who stayed up late were six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than those who went to bed earlier.

People who woke later than average were more likely to have heart disease.

The early bird catches the worm - and apparently avoids heart disease and diabetes. © Jukka Palm/123rf.com

Refilwe Moloto interviewed international correspondent Adam Gilchrist.

If you wake up early… you can help yourself avoid diabetes and heart disease… Researchers in Naples looked at the Body Mass Index and sleeping habits of 172 people… and concluded that night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

There is a link between staying up late and the overactivation of stress, digestion, and immune systems… Those who woke later are more likely to develop heart disease… Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

I’ve come up with a little slogan: WETFAB - Wake Early to Feel Altogether Better! Adam Gilchrist - international correspondent

Listen to the interview in the audio below [skip to 3:32].