Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out

14 May 2021 12:42 PM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Western Cape
Cape Metro
covid-19 vaccinations

WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.

Africa Melane talks to the Director of Communications at Western Cape Health Department Marika Champion about the details.

Public Phase 2 of the vaccination programme is being launched on Monday 17 May in the Western Province to the over-60 population, says Champion.

We will also be mopping up the remaining healthcare workers which is Phase 1 Bof the vaccination rollout programme, alongside the over-60s.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

This first week will have a slow start, she estimates.

We estimate that eventually, we are going to have approximately 70 available in the province, but in the Cape Metro for the first week, it is a slow start. There are only 7 venues available across the Cape Town Metro.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

She says it will be rapidly scaled up after the first week but the WCHD is imploring for the public's patience and compliance.

We are going to do a slow start and there are many moving parts.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

We are asking the public not to queue at venues.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

Members of the public must complete the following steps first, she emphasises:

RELATED: Video: How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

1.\ The first step is registration.

We have had 87,227 registrations as of yesterday in the province.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

2.\ You will then receive an SMS confirming you have registered successfully.

3.\ You need to then receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue for your vaccination

Many people have not as yet received that. there is a national system that obviously has a backlog.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

As a precaution, our province has put in place a measure where people will be called and invited to those seven vaccination stations to ensure they have a good experience and do not end up in queues.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department

So please do not queue - and please do not come until you receive that call.

Marika Champion, Director of Communications - Western Cape Health Department























