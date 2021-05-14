'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
South Africa recorded 3221 new cases of Covid-19 on Thursday.
It is the highest number of new infections since about the start of February, at the end of the country’s second wave.
New infections are up 46% compared to a week ago with Gauteng, the Northern Cape, and Limpopo recording the bulk of new cases.
Gauteng is officially in its third wave of Covid-19 infections, Premier David Makhura confirmed on Friday.
“Yesterday’s cases have jumped twice to over 1200," said Makhura.
"I must say, the bad news is that we, in Gauteng, can no longer just talk about the third wave [as a possibility] – we are there."
Mandy Wiener interviewed Eyewitness News reporter Mia Lindeque.
Lindeque spoke about how people are jumping vaccination queues, as the Sisonke vaccination programme comes to an end.
People are taking advantage of the lack of communication… This person saw how doctors pushed their family members to the front of the queue… Healthcare workers have to be turned away because there are no more vaccines at some sites…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
These doctors’ family members are not healthcare workers!Healthcare worker
People who are office-bound… admin jobs. People in marketing… got jabs…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
There’s a moral context here… How do people in marketing get access first over us?Psychologist
People who are dealing with Covid patients on a daily basis… have been turned away… people are jumping the queue…Mia Lindeque, reporter - Eyewitness News
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
