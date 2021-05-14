Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
You may not know it, but Capetonians are mandated by law to register their dogs and horses.
The city is planning to revise its “Animal Keeping Policy” to include "all small and large animals, including dogs, cats, and horses".
The City may sell unregistered pets or put them up for adoption.
If it cannot find an owner, the pet may be put down.
Mandy Wiener interviewed councillor Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson of the Safety and Security Portfolio Committee.
The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate…Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
The duty to care component is a new feature… You have to provide what is deemed to be reasonable…Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
If you are breeding animals – irrespective of what kind – register yourself…Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
The policy will regulate dangerous breeds of animals. There are vicious cats and dangerous dogs such as pit bulls…Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
The city has to know how many animals are in its jurisdiction…Mzwakhe Nqavashe, Chairperson - Safety and Security Portfolio Committee
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
