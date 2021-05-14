SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms





Facebook will appear before South Africa’s Parliament on 25 May, after being asked by the Democratic Alliance (DA) to explain how it intends to stop the spread of misinformation.

“The reason for inviting Facebook was with the view of ascertaining what steps the tech giant will be taking in tackling harmful misinformation, particularly as we inch towards the 2021 Local Government Election,” said DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme.

The protection of data of users of WhatsApp and payment for news content carried on Facebook will also be discussed.

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg (right) with a Facebook employee. © Kobby Dagan/123rf.com

Amy MacIver interviewed Van Damme.

The initial request was motivated after scenes at the US Capital after their election. Social media played a pivotal role in the misinformation that led to that attack. Phumzile Van Damme, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

We see a lot of misinformation about foreign nationals, often leading to violence… Phumzile Van Damme, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Members of the public can contact me on Facebook… drop me questions you might have… Phumzile Van Damme, Member of Parliament - Democratic Alliance

Listen to the interview in the audio below.