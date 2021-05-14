'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Covid-19 admissions and deaths in the Western Cape are increasing slightly, according to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete.
The Western Cape is seeing about 180 new infections per day, a 39% week-on-week rise, and the seventh consecutive day of increases.
"We have now officially gone into a resurgence,” said Cloete.
Amy MacIver interviewed Cloete.
Increases are driven by… people living in more affluent areas… Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay… the City Bowl, Sea Point… Milnerton… Durbanville and surrounds… Lots of social gatherings are driving this…Dr. Keith Cloete
Wait for your SMS [vaccination] … It will be at the site nearest to where you live…Dr. Keith Cloete
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
