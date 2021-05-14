Streaming issues? Report here
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'

14 May 2021 3:36 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
Durbanville
Milnerton
Somerset West
Sea Point
Gordon’s Bay
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
covid-19 in western cape
Keith Cloete
Covid-19 resurgence
Amy McIver
Third wave
City Bowl

Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.

Covid-19 admissions and deaths in the Western Cape are increasing slightly, according to Western Cape Head of Health, Dr. Keith Cloete.

The Western Cape is seeing about 180 new infections per day, a 39% week-on-week rise, and the seventh consecutive day of increases.

"We have now officially gone into a resurgence,” said Cloete.

© pressmaster/123rf.com

Click here for all our Covid-19-related articles in one place.

Amy MacIver interviewed Cloete.

Increases are driven by… people living in more affluent areas… Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay… the City Bowl, Sea Point… Milnerton… Durbanville and surrounds… Lots of social gatherings are driving this…

Dr. Keith Cloete

Wait for your SMS [vaccination] … It will be at the site nearest to where you live…

Dr. Keith Cloete

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




