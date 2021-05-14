'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Many lobbyists have argued for a long time for more humane practices in helping manage baboons living alongside humans on the urban edges of the Cape Peninsula and have called for the stopping of the use of paintball guns.
The paintball markers are used to move the troops out of the urban areas. They are meant to be fired near the baboons and at most on their rump or rear. No mothers with babies may be shot at.
However, many photos show baboons' faces splattered with paintballs, mothers and young ones included.
The National Council of Societies for the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals (NSPCA) has recently withdrawn support for the markers, on Friday the City of Cape town announced that the Urban Baboon Programme will no longer include the use of paintball markers as an aversion tool.
Amy McIver talks to the founder of Baboon Matters Trust Jenni Trethowan about the sudden decision by the City.
We are very happy that the NSPCA has withdrawn its support but I am absolutely furious at the way in which the City has handled it.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
Once again, the City of Cape Town has not met and consulted with the role players, says Trethowan.
They have no discussion, no planning going forward. they just an abrupt withdrawal of the use of paintball markers from today.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
She says it seems the City's baboon management service provider NCC has not been given any warning or opportunity to work out an alternative plan.
This means that the rangers who have been used to using the paintball guns for an extended period of time are suddenly left in this very invidious position where they have suddenly got to adapt everything they have known and are used to.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
She says baboon advocacy groups like Baboon Matters, the Wildlife protection Forum of South Africa (WAPSA), and Baboons of the South have been calling for an overview of the baboon management protocols for a very long time, but to no avail.
It's not just about the paintball markers, it is about the fact that baboons are killed, most recently Philemon. What was Philemon's worst crime? He stole vegetables from an uncovered vegetable patch.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
For the past two years, we have sent very sensible and reasonable requests to meet, review, revise and come up with a compromised document.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
Now at the eleventh hour after none of the planning workshops happened, there is a huge change in the way the project works, but with no consultation.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
Is the City of Cape Town trying to prove a point and tell those lobbying for change ‘ we told you so', asks Amy?
Trethowan says she believes so.
The City is stamping its foot, saying, saying you want us to withdraw we will and see what happens next.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
She says nothing has transpired out of the promises by Mayor Dan Plato for a task team and Minister Anton Bredell's promise of a workshop to review the baboon management protocols.
I am deeply concerned because the residents have not been prepared and it is going to be a very difficult situationJenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
She says baboons may well come into the urban areas and damage property without any alternative in place.
More baboons will get killed.Jenni Trethowan, Founder - Baboon Matters Trust
The main reason baboons come into the urban areas is for easy food rewards
Baboon Matters has urgently suggested that the City needs to implement effective waste management, by-laws to enforce these principles, education programmes to show residents what can be done to effectively baboon proof property, she says
Other options are providing water points on the mountain and conducting food provisioning trials to keep baboons out of town, she adds.
She says despite the area being water-scarce and often leaving baboons with no water on the mountain, Table Mountain National park refuses to allow water points to be provided on the mountain, something which would along with food provisioning, help keep the baboons out of the urban areas for longer periods.
Pain aversion like bear bangers, paintballs, and scare tactics have been used, but there is no willingness to try positive alternatives such as these, she says.
Listen to the interview with Jenni Trethowan of Baboon Matters below:
Source : Lizell Persens/EWN
More from Local
VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious
AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 and older register for the vaccine.Read More
DHA: Roughly 350 refugees in CT have refused both reintegration and repatriation
The Department of Home Affairs (DHA) says an estimated 350 refugees refuse to leave temporary campsites in Cape Town and are still demanding a third country of resettlement.Read More
Health MEC to investigate message that led to vaccine queue-jumping in Cape Town
Health MEC Nomafrench Mbombo says a probe will be launched into a message inviting non-healthcare workers to get vaccinated at Mitchells Plain Hospital.Read More
More from Politics
DA to haul Facebook before Parliament about misinformation, new WhatsApp terms
Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme.Read More
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” rule that led to his suspension last week.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's Julius Malema.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.Read More
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend
Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.Read More
SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave
News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.Read More
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated'
Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane.Read More
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face JSC probe over claims of whitewashing evidence
Arms Deal Inquiry judges may face allegations which, if substantiated, could lead to their impeachment, says Karyn Maughan.Read More
Backlog of forensic DNA testing samples now sitting at over 208k
Police Minister Bheki Cele says he hopes the police forensic services will be functioning normally within 18 months.Read More