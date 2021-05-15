Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park





A suspected poacher was arrested for fishing for West Coast Rock Lobster during the closed season in Gifkommetjie in the Cape of Good Hope Section of TMNP on Wednesday 12 May

TMNP Park Manager Frans van Rooyen says eight ring nets and one rubber duck were confiscated.

He says the suspects dumped the west coast rock lobsters in the ocean after being chased by the rangers.

According to van Rooyen, several bags of abalone were also found during patrols the next morning.

During the night, marine law enforcement followed divers in the water and prevented suspicious vehicles from entering the TMNP Marine Protected Area from Simon’s Town to Smuts area. The following morning, while conducting foot patrols the team found 11 net bags containing 500 abalone. Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Another suspected poacher was arrested at Miller’s Point for possession of 20 shucked and four whole state abalone on Thursday 13 May.

Van Rooyen says all confiscated items were booked with the police and a case of poaching has been opened with the SAPS in Simons Town.

He adds that TMNP together with its law enforcement partners in the SAPS, City of Cape Town, and other agencies are working together to fight the scourge of abalone poaching

The teams have been onducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens the Marine Resources. Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park

Van Rooyen has thanked the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement Unit, SAPS, and TMNP rangers for their stellar work.