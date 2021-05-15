Suspected poachers arrested along Table Mountain National Park
A suspected poacher was arrested for fishing for West Coast Rock Lobster during the closed season in Gifkommetjie in the Cape of Good Hope Section of TMNP on Wednesday 12 May
TMNP Park Manager Frans van Rooyen says eight ring nets and one rubber duck were confiscated.
He says the suspects dumped the west coast rock lobsters in the ocean after being chased by the rangers.
According to van Rooyen, several bags of abalone were also found during patrols the next morning.
During the night, marine law enforcement followed divers in the water and prevented suspicious vehicles from entering the TMNP Marine Protected Area from Simon’s Town to Smuts area. The following morning, while conducting foot patrols the team found 11 net bags containing 500 abalone.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Another suspected poacher was arrested at Miller’s Point for possession of 20 shucked and four whole state abalone on Thursday 13 May.
Van Rooyen says all confiscated items were booked with the police and a case of poaching has been opened with the SAPS in Simons Town.
He adds that TMNP together with its law enforcement partners in the SAPS, City of Cape Town, and other agencies are working together to fight the scourge of abalone poaching
The teams have been onducting daily sea patrols in the Marine Protected Areas of TMNP to fight against poaching that threatens the Marine Resources.Frans van Rooyen, Park Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Van Rooyen has thanked the City of Cape Town Marine Law Enforcement Unit, SAPS, and TMNP rangers for their stellar work.
Source : https://twitter.com/TableMountainNP/status/1393277473685708814
More from Local
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old age homes.Read More
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.'Read More
VACCINE WRAP | Sisonke study draws to a close, WC Covid-19 resurgence confirmed
CapeTalk gives you a round-up of the latest vaccine news every week.Read More
'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'
Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
AfriForum: Farm murders on the rise and attacks are becoming more vicious
AfriForum says there have been 395 farm attacks reported countrywide since April last year.Read More
'Doctors push family members to front of vaccination queue'
People who are office-bound got jabs while healthcare workers are being turned away, says reporter Mia Lindeque.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
Covid-19 resurgence in the Western Cape confirmed - Premier Alan Winde
Premier Alan Winde says the Western Cape is recording a resurgence in Covid-19 cases and says it's now urgent that residents 60 and older register for the vaccine.Read More