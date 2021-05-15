Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro
The Metro Men’s Health Centre opened its doors in November last year at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.
The facility is aimed at empowering boys and men to lead healthy lives and will provide a range of healthcare services for men, including screening for chronic diseases, HIV prevention interventions, treating sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), and offering medical male circumcision.
The clinic is offering free vasectomies - a procedure that urologist Dr. Danelo Du Plessis says does not get highlighted enough.
A vasectomy is a form of male birth control that involves sealing the tubes that carry sperm while a patient is under local anesthetic.
Dr. Du Plessis says a vasectomy is a form of family planning with a 99% success rate. He says the procedure is permanent.
Patients are offered fertility counseling ahead of the procedure to make sure that they understand the decision and its implications.
"The patient would need to be sure that they have completed their family", Dr. Du Plessis tells CapeTalk.
He explains that the vasectomy is not immediately effective after the procedure and it may take at least three months before a patient can stop using other birth control methods.
It's a non-invasive procedure that's performed on men... It must be stressed that it's a permanent form of family planning and really the only such option that's available to men.Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer
I think it's something that deserved more attention and that people should be made aware of.Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer
99% of the cases are done under local anesthetic. It's a small injection, although it obviously quite a sensitive area.Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer
One injection is given, and after that, there is minimal pain and minimal discomfort for the patients.Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer
To make an appointment at the centre, you can call or send a please call me to 079 530 2593, or use WhatsApp or your SMS service by sending the word “HI” between 8am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.
Listen to Dr. Danelo Du Plessis in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_90421548_doctor-and-man-with-health-problem-at-hospital.html?vti=ns48mg4wrxw6teaifz-1-3
More from Lifestyle
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do
Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease'
"Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Don't skip your health check. You could be at greater risk for severe Covid-19'
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted health screenings but it's important for South Africans to know what underlying conditions they may have.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More
[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'
Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.Read More