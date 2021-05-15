Streaming issues? Report here
Just the Hits with Abongile Nzelenzele
10:00 - 15:00
Lifestyle

Free vasectomies offered at new men's health clinic in Cape metro

15 May 2021 11:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Family planning
vasectomy
Male sexual health
Metro Men's Health Centre
vasectomies

The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape.

The Metro Men’s Health Centre opened its doors in November last year at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.

The facility is aimed at empowering boys and men to lead healthy lives and will provide a range of healthcare services for men, including screening for chronic diseases, HIV prevention interventions, treating sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), and offering medical male circumcision.

The clinic is offering free vasectomies - a procedure that urologist Dr. Danelo Du Plessis says does not get highlighted enough.

A vasectomy is a form of male birth control that involves sealing the tubes that carry sperm while a patient is under local anesthetic.

Dr. Du Plessis says a vasectomy is a form of family planning with a 99% success rate. He says the procedure is permanent.

Patients are offered fertility counseling ahead of the procedure to make sure that they understand the decision and its implications.

"The patient would need to be sure that they have completed their family", Dr. Du Plessis tells CapeTalk.

He explains that the vasectomy is not immediately effective after the procedure and it may take at least three months before a patient can stop using other birth control methods.

It's a non-invasive procedure that's performed on men... It must be stressed that it's a permanent form of family planning and really the only such option that's available to men.

Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

I think it's something that deserved more attention and that people should be made aware of.

Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

99% of the cases are done under local anesthetic. It's a small injection, although it obviously quite a sensitive area.

Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

One injection is given, and after that, there is minimal pain and minimal discomfort for the patients.

Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

To make an appointment at the centre, you can call or send a please call me to 079 530 2593, or use WhatsApp or your SMS service by sending the word “HI” between 8am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Listen to Dr. Danelo Du Plessis in conversation with Sara-Jayne King:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
