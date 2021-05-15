Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro





The Metro Men’s Health Centre opened its doors in November last year at the Karl Bremer Hospital in Cape Town.

The facility is aimed at empowering boys and men to lead healthy lives and will provide a range of healthcare services for men, including screening for chronic diseases, HIV prevention interventions, treating sexually transmitted diseases (STIs), and offering medical male circumcision.

The clinic is offering free vasectomies - a procedure that urologist Dr. Danelo Du Plessis says does not get highlighted enough.

A vasectomy is a form of male birth control that involves sealing the tubes that carry sperm while a patient is under local anesthetic.

Dr. Du Plessis says a vasectomy is a form of family planning with a 99% success rate. He says the procedure is permanent.

Patients are offered fertility counseling ahead of the procedure to make sure that they understand the decision and its implications.

"The patient would need to be sure that they have completed their family", Dr. Du Plessis tells CapeTalk.

He explains that the vasectomy is not immediately effective after the procedure and it may take at least three months before a patient can stop using other birth control methods.

It's a non-invasive procedure that's performed on men... It must be stressed that it's a permanent form of family planning and really the only such option that's available to men. Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

I think it's something that deserved more attention and that people should be made aware of. Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

99% of the cases are done under local anesthetic. It's a small injection, although it obviously quite a sensitive area. Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

One injection is given, and after that, there is minimal pain and minimal discomfort for the patients. Dr. Danelo Du Plessis, Urologist and lecturer

To make an appointment at the centre, you can call or send a please call me to 079 530 2593, or use WhatsApp or your SMS service by sending the word “HI” between 8am and 3.30pm from Monday to Friday.

Listen to Dr. Danelo Du Plessis in conversation with Sara-Jayne King: