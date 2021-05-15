WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
During the upcoming week (starting Monday 17 May), health authorities will continue vaccinating the remaining healthcare workers alongside vaccinating over 60s.
Primarily old age home residents will be vaccinated during the first week of Phase 2 in addition to a smaller number of over 60s outside of these facilities.
A limited number over 60s will be contacted telephonically to come to a vaccination site closest to them to receive their vaccination.
The Western Cape Health Department says it has taken the decision to first test the system to ensure that in a week’s time, a streamlined vaccination service can be offered to eligible residents.
The first week of the Phase 2 vaccination rollout will be used to identify teething problems, says Health Department spokesperson Mark van der Heever.
He says the department has put in place a comprehensive vaccine rollout plan to ensure that the province is ready for the mass vaccination programme.
Seven vaccination sites in the Cape metro have been identified to be functional as Phase 2 vaccination sites during the first week.
RELATED: Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
The seven sites will serve as a vaccination site for both contacted over 60s and healthcare workers
The sites are:
- Brooklyn Chest Hospital
- Helderberg Hospital
- Mitchells Plain Hospital
- Khayelitsha Hospital
- Karl Bremer Hospital
- Brackenfell Clinic
- Albow Gardens Clinic
More vaccination sites will come online over the next few weeks, including rural sites, to provide vaccination service to the identified population.
People have been urged not to go to vaccination sites if they have not been contacted.
Everyone who is 60 or older is encouraged to register for the vaccine.
RELATED: WATCH: How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot
Source : Kevin Brandt/Eyewitness News
