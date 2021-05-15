Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination





The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) announced on Friday that Katlego Maboe's nomination in the Best TV Presenter category has been pulled.

It's understood that Maboe's nomination was withdrawn following some public outcry over abuse allegations hanging over him.

The TV personality was embroiled in a cheating scandal late last year in which he was also accused of abusing his partner.

RELATED: Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Some South African Twitter users have called for the Saftas to be boycotted when the award show is broadcast on Saturday 22 May.

Actor Tumisho Masha, comedian David Kau and radio host Anele Mdoda are some of the media personalities that have come out in Maboe's defense following the nomination snub.

Other Twitter users have questioned whether the backlash that Maboe has been facing is justified compared to other South African media personalities that have also been embroiled in controversy.

RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée

SHOCKER: Katlego Maboe dumped by SAFTAs



The NFVF says after some consideration, the SAFTAs jury has decided to rescind Katlego Maboe’s nomination in the BEST TV PRESENTER category.



Voting code 5 has been removed. All votes cast for Maboe are voided.#KgopoloReports pic.twitter.com/4JUS3zxNED — Kgopolo Mphela ☕️ (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2021

Dear @KatlegoMaboe_ Don’t let the Bullshit get to you, you don’t need any award to know how talented you are. — DavidKau (@davidkau1) May 15, 2021

Well this was a dumb move @SAFTAS1 https://t.co/rFk2tTUgE1 — Tumisho Masha (@TumishoMasha) May 15, 2021

Because he cheated !!!!! No guys then come fetch all our Saftas https://t.co/ITJXn75B76 — Anele Mdoda (@Anele) May 14, 2021

Cancel culture going to far on Katlego Maboe pic.twitter.com/DHWiS5O6yd — Lesedi (@Motiv88r) May 14, 2021

Thembinkosi Lorch was attending court case for Gender-Based Violence while scoring goals for Orlando Pirates. DStv didn't pull out their sponsorship of the league. Vodacom never distanced itself from Pirates. Feminist formations were silent. #SAFTAs is doing #KatlegoMaboe dirty — Bra Hloni (@HonourableHloni) May 15, 2021

I have seen your posts reminding me of the domestic violence protection order against Katlego Maboe, which he allegedly violated.



Thank you for that.



Still, SAFTAs jury knew this. Thus the question still stands;



WHY DID THEY NOMINATE HIM TO BEGIN WITH? pic.twitter.com/aCLrbMakjY — Kgopolo Mphela ☕️ (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2021

I won’t lie.



I’m very disappointed by @nfvfsa’s handling of the Katlego Maboe situation.



SAFTAs are setting a wrong precedence. The man cheated, he didn’t commit a crime.



Plus I repeat, why did you nominate him to begin with? You knew the story!



I feel like he was used. — Kgopolo Mphela ☕️ (@PhilMphela) May 14, 2021

Let him who is without sin cast the first stone.



Katlego Maboe pic.twitter.com/JspmorZeWz — MJ Ncube 🇺🇸🇿🇦 (@TherealMJNcube) May 14, 2021

Well, Katlego Maboe is still one of the greatest TV Presenters we've ever had. pic.twitter.com/iTmnbQaGoh — Bruno Sigwela🇿🇦 (@BrunoSigwela) May 14, 2021