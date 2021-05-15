Streaming issues? Report here
Home
arrow_forward
Entertainment

Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination

15 May 2021 2:36 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
SAFTAs
Katlego Maboe
Nomination
2021 Saftas
Best TV Presenter
Safta Awards

Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for this year's Saftas.

The South African Film and Television Awards (Saftas) announced on Friday that Katlego Maboe's nomination in the Best TV Presenter category has been pulled.

It's understood that Maboe's nomination was withdrawn following some public outcry over abuse allegations hanging over him.

The TV personality was embroiled in a cheating scandal late last year in which he was also accused of abusing his partner.

RELATED: Petition started to 'bring back Katlego Maboe' after TV presenter taken off air

Some South African Twitter users have called for the Saftas to be boycotted when the award show is broadcast on Saturday 22 May.

Actor Tumisho Masha, comedian David Kau and radio host Anele Mdoda are some of the media personalities that have come out in Maboe's defense following the nomination snub.

Other Twitter users have questioned whether the backlash that Maboe has been facing is justified compared to other South African media personalities that have also been embroiled in controversy.

RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée




