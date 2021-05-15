We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'





Local actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of Netflix South Africa's latest suspense thriller titled 'I Am All Girls', which premiered on Friday 14 May.

The film is based on true events and follows a detective on the hunt to bring down a global human trafficking ring in the dying days of apartheid South Africa.

Mboya plays the role of lead detective Ntombizonke who works with her determined colleague Jodie Snyman (played by Erica Wessels) to seek justice while they battle their own dark secrets.

Mboya says she's proud of how the film successfully honored the stories of missing girls and real-life trafficking survivors.

The actress says it was important to approach the topic of child sex trafficking with sensitivity and care.

WATCH: Official trailer: I Am All Girls

Mboya chats to CapeTalk host Sara-Jayne King about the research and preparation that went into playing her character and creating the film.

I've been in the industry for 21 years. All I ever do for every single project is believe in what I'm trying to do... and pray that... it won't just be an entertainment movie, but something of art, with worth and with a message and a meaning. Hlubi Mboya

It's a very specific kind of genre movie... I am proud of the movie. I know it has a space in current-day South Africa, current-day Africa, current-day Earth. And I'm proud of that. Hlubi Mboya

The way we handled the film was with the utmost care, fragility, vulnerability, and love. Hlubi Mboya

Listen to Hlubi Mboya on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King: