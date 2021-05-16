Streaming issues? Report here
'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'

16 May 2021 11:44 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Polygamy
Marriage Act
marriage legislation
Polyandry

Some Twitter users claim that the arguments against polyandry are rooted in misogyny and based on upholding patriarchal values in SA.

Polyandry has become a hot topic in South Africa after a proposal for it to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.

Polyandry is a union in which a woman has more than one husband, just as polygamous men can have many wives.

RELATED: SA govt considers new marriage law that recognises women with multiple husbands

The subject has been trending on Twitter with divided views from South Africans using the platform.

ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe and reality TV star polygamist Musa Mseleku have been criticised for opposing the proposed polyandry legislation in recent media interviews.

A number of Twitter users have called out the hypocrisy of their arguments, highlighting that legalising polyandry is a matter of equality and choice.

"Why is this even a debate when polygamy isn't?", one user asked.

Here are some of the tweets in response to the discussion.














