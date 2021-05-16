'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'
Polyandry has become a hot topic in South Africa after a proposal for it to be legally recognised as a form of marriage in the country.
Polyandry is a union in which a woman has more than one husband, just as polygamous men can have many wives.
The subject has been trending on Twitter with divided views from South Africans using the platform.
ACDP leader Kenneth Meshoe and reality TV star polygamist Musa Mseleku have been criticised for opposing the proposed polyandry legislation in recent media interviews.
A number of Twitter users have called out the hypocrisy of their arguments, highlighting that legalising polyandry is a matter of equality and choice.
"Why is this even a debate when polygamy isn't?", one user asked.
Here are some of the tweets in response to the discussion.
Polyandry doesn't go against African culture. It goes against patriarchy as part of our culture as a society.— Gaopalelwe Phalaetsile (@Gao_Phala) May 16, 2021
Men having a meltdown about polyandry just shows how polygamy has been about control and abuse of power for them. That’s what they are afraid of.— Jamil F. Khan (@JamilFarouk) May 16, 2021
Interestingly all anti #polyandry arguments are based on patriarchal and misogynist ideas...— subok meyer (@subok_0_meyer) May 15, 2021
"Polyandry is an attack on the institution of marriage," says one of SA's famous polygamists. 😏— Scapegoat (@AndiMakinana) May 12, 2021
One thing I hate about our society is people feel the need to fight against things that won’t affect them. This is obviously not your cup of tea, now why are you fighting so hard for someone else to not have it just because you don’t want it???? https://t.co/pxBXOeJTxj— Tshegofatso. (@tsheofatsoC) May 15, 2021
I haven’t heard a single argument against polyandry that isn’t completely ridiculous— Ann Marie Lastrassi stan (@naledimashishi) May 15, 2021
Patriarchy is seen shaking 😂😂😂Viva Polyandry ✊🏾🥰— Nich (@Annicia_) May 15, 2021
- More than anything, polyandry is about choice, no one is saying all SA women must get two husband but making it legal will give those women who wish to do so the right to do it legally. Opposing it means you denying women that choice.— Bokang Maragelo (@BokangWrote) May 15, 2021
Why is this even a debate when polygamy isn't?— Reebotile (@RebotileHK) May 15, 2021
Let polyandry be legal, and those who don't agree with it can just avoid it. Simple. https://t.co/01m7ZLrsDK
Asking 'Why do women WANT to marry more than one man?' reveals why this kind of legislation is required.— SolisCorner (@SoliPhilander) May 16, 2021
*Can you not respond as if men are REQUIRED to adhere to this?
Or are they about to be coerced into these scenarios? #polyandry
What is this fuss about polyandry when polygamy has been working for men. Hai bo— portiadlamini (@portiad73789633) May 15, 2021
Hi guys— Tessa Dooms (@tessie18) May 12, 2021
You arent forced to participate in polyandry. Someone having the choice to have multiple husbands is none of your business unless you are one of the husbands...and even then divorce is an option comrades.
As you were.
Yes please!! I want 2 husbands.. https://t.co/S4cla4s5wm— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 14, 2021
Sinifuna one by one ! #polyandry pic.twitter.com/31ZS5Zzt0T— Bonnie Mbuli (@BonnieMbuli) May 16, 2021
People who are angry about this polyandry law are weird. Give people as many options to live their lives as possible. That's what freedom is. It's not like the law will force you into a polyandrous marriage, WTF— console.log(Mntungwa) (@Sandile_K14) May 15, 2021
South African men need to chill with this topic. We’re not entering polyandry with y’all 🙄 Do we want to be disappointed twice?? Please. pic.twitter.com/zjTcnavL47— Lesego Tlhabi (@LesegoTlhabi) May 15, 2021
Men are so touched by this as if they said it’s compulsory to be in a polyandrous marriage. You can just marry a woman who doesn’t believe in polyandry and keep it moving. Not everything is about you. https://t.co/Uu9rIfLBE2— Khutšo (Amani) (@KhutsoRapudi) May 15, 2021
SA men: I'm taking 3 wives, at least. A person must have choices, it's only right.— Buhle The Twittologist 💙 (@Twittology111) May 15, 2021
Also SA men: What, she wants 3 husbands!!? She can't do that! It's not right!#Polyandry
Polygamists are hypocrites, they want to have multiple wives but they dont want women to practice #polyandry— Thuso van Zyl (@Thuso1Africa) May 15, 2021
Women must have the freedom to do what they want, it's their bodies.
It’s just a little polyandry guys. Nothing serious.— Zothile (@ZohManqele) May 16, 2021
But we can't praise Polygamy and judge Polyandry, both of these require you to have money and just like men can afford to take care of their wives, they are also women who have money and will be able to take care of their husband's #polyandry— 2021 AFRICA (@2021AFRICA) May 16, 2021
Why are we even discussing if Polyandry should be legalized if polygamy is legal?— Cellular ZA (@Cellular__ZA) May 15, 2021
