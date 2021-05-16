Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician
Jessica Kotlowitz is a registered dietitian with a passion for plant-based nutrition.
She says there is no scientific evidence to support claims that celery juice can prevent cancer, cure acne, and induce weight loss.
Celery juice is the latest trend in the wellness world and has been touted as some kind of magical elixir.
Kotlowitz, who's known as the Green Dietician, says people should always be wary about any foods that are marketed as a "cure" for diseases and health conditions.
While celery juice is a source of certain vitamins and minerals, she says it is not a quick-fix solution to your health problems.
The global celery juice trend was started by self-professed "Medical Medium" Anthony William who offers pseudoscientific medical and health advice based on his supposed "connections with the spirit world", Kotlowitz explains.
In terms of celery juice, there is actually no science behind the claims.Jessica Kotlowitz, Registered dietician
Obviously, celery is healthy and it has vitamins and minerals... but there is no science to prove that it cures acne or induces weight loss, or cures cancer.Jessica Kotlowitz, Registered dietician
The Medical Medium says he speaks to the spirit world and gets messages about what makes us healthy. He's written a whole lot of diet books, but he says he's not a doctor and not of it is based on science.Jessica Kotlowitz, Registered dietician
As a general rule when it comes to food and nutrition, there is no magic cure. It's all about a balanced, varied diet. Anything that claims the one food is a magical cure for a condition, you have to be a little bit skeptical.Jessica Kotlowitz, Registered dietician
Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_27862371_green-smoothie-with-mint-and-celery.html?vti=mqlu9ztqzkz8xpkwru-1-19
More from Lifestyle
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro
The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape.Read More
Do you think you have Chronic Fatigue Syndrome? Here's what you need to do
Dr Elizabeth Murray says years after ME or CFS was noted as a syndrome sufferers struggle to be heard, but there is hope.Read More
Got a pet of any kind? You'll soon have to register it if you live in Cape Town
Cats, dogs, horses, you name it… "The population of pets is increasing at an alarming rate," says Mzwakhe Nqavashe.Read More
Cape Town recorded most sightings and species in world 2021 #CityNatureChallenge
The City of Cape Town has been declared as the official winner of two categories in the global 2021 City Nature Challenge.Read More
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease'
"Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist.Read More
'Don't skip your health check. You could be at greater risk for severe Covid-19'
The Covid-19 pandemic has negatively impacted health screenings but it's important for South Africans to know what underlying conditions they may have.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Earn between 5.5% and 8.25% interest - safer than money in the bank
Interest rates are close to the lowest they have ever been. RSA Retail Savings Bonds, however, still offer pretty decent returns.Read More
Online shopping boom: SA sales more than double in two years to R30 billion
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews data analyst Bryan Turner from World Wide Worx about their new study.Read More