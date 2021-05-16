Streaming issues? Report here
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician

16 May 2021 12:56 PM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Health
Dietician
health benefits
celery juice

Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded.

Jessica Kotlowitz is a registered dietitian with a passion for plant-based nutrition.

She says there is no scientific evidence to support claims that celery juice can prevent cancer, cure acne, and induce weight loss.

Celery juice is the latest trend in the wellness world and has been touted as some kind of magical elixir.

Kotlowitz, who's known as the Green Dietician, says people should always be wary about any foods that are marketed as a "cure" for diseases and health conditions.

While celery juice is a source of certain vitamins and minerals, she says it is not a quick-fix solution to your health problems.

The global celery juice trend was started by self-professed "Medical Medium" Anthony William who offers pseudoscientific medical and health advice based on his supposed "connections with the spirit world", Kotlowitz explains.

In terms of celery juice, there is actually no science behind the claims.

Jessica  Kotlowitz, Registered dietician

Obviously, celery is healthy and it has vitamins and minerals... but there is no science to prove that it cures acne or induces weight loss, or cures cancer.

Jessica  Kotlowitz, Registered dietician

The Medical Medium says he speaks to the spirit world and gets messages about what makes us healthy. He's written a whole lot of diet books, but he says he's not a doctor and not of it is based on science.

Jessica  Kotlowitz, Registered dietician

As a general rule when it comes to food and nutrition, there is no magic cure. It's all about a balanced, varied diet. Anything that claims the one food is a magical cure for a condition, you have to be a little bit skeptical.

Jessica  Kotlowitz, Registered dietician

Listen to the discussion on Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




