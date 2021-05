Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Tuesday night

Due to plant breakdowns, the power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm this evening until 10pm on Tuesday night

Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has announced that city-supplied customers will only experience Stage 2 from 10pm until 6am tomorrow.

Further updates are expected from the City on Monday.

No Eskom load-shedding for City-supplied customers tonight until 22:00.



But, after 22:00 tonight, City customers will be on the same stage as Eskom customers until 06:00 tomorrow, 17 May.



Further updates will follow. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/oNxWPjxPt3 — City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 16, 2021