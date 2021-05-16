Stage 2 load shedding is back - and it will last until Tuesday night
Due to plant breakdowns, the power utility says it will implement Stage 2 load shedding from 5pm this evening until 10pm on Tuesday night
Meanwhile, the City of Cape Town has announced that city-supplied customers will only experience Stage 2 from 10pm until 6am tomorrow.
Further updates are expected from the City on Monday.
#POWERALERT 1— Eskom Hld SOC Ltd (@Eskom_SA) May 16, 2021
Due to plant breakdowns, Eskom will implement Stage 2 loadshedding from 17:00 this evening until 22:00 on Tuesday night@SABCNews@IOL@News24 @Newzroom405 @ewnupdates @SundayTimesZA @TheSAnews @etvNewsSA pic.twitter.com/dUhlz8jGLL
No Eskom load-shedding for City-supplied customers tonight until 22:00.— City of Cape Town (@CityofCT) May 16, 2021
But, after 22:00 tonight, City customers will be on the same stage as Eskom customers until 06:00 tomorrow, 17 May.
Further updates will follow. #CTInfo pic.twitter.com/oNxWPjxPt3
