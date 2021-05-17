13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, SAPS in pursuit of known suspects
Eyewitness News reported that the first killing happened in RR section early on Saturday morning. Police later discovered another body alongside an undisclosed amount of cash. In the following hours, a string of shootings occurred that is alleged to be a series of retaliatory killings.
Brigadier Novela Potelwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend that left many dead and seven seriously wounded.
The death toll has now risen to 13.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape
SAPS are in pursuit of known suspects.Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape
Additional police have been deployed to the area and there is currently a large police presence in Khayelitsha.
Additional police reinforcements were brought in from Gauteng, she says.
Listen to the interview in the audio below:
#sapsWC Update: Police deployments reinforced in Khayelitsha as organised crime detectives probe several shootings that left 11 dead & 7 seriously wounded. Anyone with info that could assist in the arrest of the perpetrators, call #CrimeStop #MySAPSApp MEhttps://t.co/OK9tgA0bFS pic.twitter.com/5sfs2uAiee— SA Police Service 🇿🇦 (@SAPoliceService) May 16, 2021
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/schmidt13/schmidt131407/schmidt13140700007/30212429-police-lights.jpg
