13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, SAPS in pursuit of known suspects





Eyewitness News reported that the first killing happened in RR section early on Saturday morning. Police later discovered another body alongside an undisclosed amount of cash. In the following hours, a string of shootings occurred that is alleged to be a series of retaliatory killings.

Brigadier Novela Potelwa speaks to Refilwe Moloto about the shootings in Khayelitsha at the weekend that left many dead and seven seriously wounded.

The death toll has now risen to 13. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

SAPS are in pursuit of known suspects. Brigadier Novela Potelwa, Head Of Corporate Communication - SAPS Western Cape

Additional police have been deployed to the area and there is currently a large police presence in Khayelitsha.

Additional police reinforcements were brought in from Gauteng, she says.

