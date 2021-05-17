Streaming issues? Report here
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'

17 May 2021 7:47 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
CSA
Cricket
SASCOC
Minister of Sports Arts and Culture Nathi Mthethwa

Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.

The SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee (Sascoc) says it will take up the role of protector of the country's top tier of cricket, from interference by the Sports Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Sascoc says it has engaged with the Cricket South Africa (CSA) Member Council who believe the minister's interference has affected its ability to make critical decisions around elections and membership.

Refilwe Moloto speaks to SA Sports Confederation and Olympic Committee president, Barry Hendricks, about what he calls the fight to save Cricket South Africa from the interference of Sport Minister Nathi Mthethwa.

Sascoc has also openly refused to recognise the CSA's Memorandum of Incorporation, which will see the election of a new majority independent board.

Mthethwa has since hit back saying he will not be sidetracked by Sascoc. The DA has also raised concerns, saying it appears as if Mthethwa is using the chaos in cricket as an opportunity to place his own hand-picked people on the CSA interim board.

Hendricks says he has met with the parliamentary sports portfolio committee asking it to investigate the minister for possibly violating the National Sport and Recreation Act when it comes to his actions in relation to the CSA.

Sport needs to follow an independent democratic elective process, he says.

He says that stance was taken in 2012 after the Nicholson Report was released and Sascoc and the Department of Sport agreed, and it still remains in place.

It should not be interfered with in any way.

Barry Hendricks, President - Sascoc

All Sascoc members who attended a meeting on 8 May concurred that this policy must remain.

it's simple. Sport belongs to civil society.

Barry Hendricks, President - Sascoc

Listen to the interview below:




