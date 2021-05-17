'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD





Refilwe Moloto speaks to Elize Porter, MD for Evergreen Health, which forms part of Evergreen Lifestyle Villages, about how they are rolling out vaccinations on day one of phase two of the country's inoculation program.

She says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses have been vaccinated and trained as vaccinators.

We are site-ready. Elize Porter, MD - Evergreen Health

The Department of Health has inspected a number of the sites she adds.

We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves. Elize Porter, MD - Evergreen Health

