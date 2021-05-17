Streaming issues? Report here
Today at 16:20
Understanding the complex Karpower energy ship deal
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Chris Yelland - Energy Analyst and MD at EE Business Intelligence at ...
Today at 16:55
The latest on the weekends deadly Khayelitsha shooting
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Lizell Persens
Today at 17:05
How will the vaccine rollout work for public and private Sector In South Africa?
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Dr Ernest Darkoh - Co-founder of BroadReach member of the World Economic Forum
Veronica Mokhoali
Today at 17:20
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organized crime
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Guests
Roy Mnisi - Executive Director of Master Builders South Africa
Today at 17:35
Rapid Fire
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
Today at 17:45
Open Line
Afternoon Drive with John Maytham
No Items to show
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?

17 May 2021 10:13 AM
by Barbara Friedman
Tags:
Muizenberg
Muizenberg railway crossing

CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.
Image: Clive Maasch

CapeTalk caller Clive from Noordhoek surfs regularly at Muizenberg Corner and phoned in to report that the railway gate at the main crossing between the upper side of Muizenberg and the Surfer's Corner car park has been locked for two weeks.

It is extremely dangerous for people to be crossing the railway line unsupervised, says Clive.

They have chained it now and people are climbing over the fence.

Clive, Caller from Noordhoek

There is a sign saying use an alternative route via the station subway, he notes.

But when you walk up to that entrance that has been locked as well.

Clive, Caller from Noordhoek
Image: Clive Maasch

You've got people of all age groups climbing over, children with their surfboards - and besides that crossing a railway line is bad, the place you are crossing on is full of broken glass.

Clive, Caller from Noordhoek

He says the entire crossing is in a dire state of neglect.

In addition, the crossing is a main pedestrian thoroughfare in Muizenberg and the locked gate is impacting businesses and foot traffic.

Image: Clive Maasch

Dale called in to say that he has a food vendor stand at Surfer's Corner and the gate closure is impacting his trade as well as all the businesses like the surf shops around him.

We have been asking why the gate is still closed and there have been no answers.

Dale, Caller and Muizenberg food vendor

I've seen people park there and they look and see the gate is closed and they just drive away again.

Dale, Caller and food vendor in Muizenberg

They both say it has been a fortnight since the gate was locked.

Africa Melane says he will talk to the area ward councillor to find out what can be done to reopen it.

Listen to the calls from Clive and Dale. a food stand vendor in that area in the audio below:




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
