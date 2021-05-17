Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?





Image: Clive Maasch

CapeTalk caller Clive from Noordhoek surfs regularly at Muizenberg Corner and phoned in to report that the railway gate at the main crossing between the upper side of Muizenberg and the Surfer's Corner car park has been locked for two weeks.

It is extremely dangerous for people to be crossing the railway line unsupervised, says Clive.

They have chained it now and people are climbing over the fence. Clive, Caller from Noordhoek

There is a sign saying use an alternative route via the station subway, he notes.

But when you walk up to that entrance that has been locked as well. Clive, Caller from Noordhoek

Image: Clive Maasch

You've got people of all age groups climbing over, children with their surfboards - and besides that crossing a railway line is bad, the place you are crossing on is full of broken glass. Clive, Caller from Noordhoek

He says the entire crossing is in a dire state of neglect.

In addition, the crossing is a main pedestrian thoroughfare in Muizenberg and the locked gate is impacting businesses and foot traffic.

Image: Clive Maasch

Dale called in to say that he has a food vendor stand at Surfer's Corner and the gate closure is impacting his trade as well as all the businesses like the surf shops around him.

We have been asking why the gate is still closed and there have been no answers. Dale, Caller and Muizenberg food vendor

I've seen people park there and they look and see the gate is closed and they just drive away again. Dale, Caller and food vendor in Muizenberg

They both say it has been a fortnight since the gate was locked.

Africa Melane says he will talk to the area ward councillor to find out what can be done to reopen it.

Listen to the calls from Clive and Dale. a food stand vendor in that area in the audio below: