Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive from Noordhoek surfs regularly at Muizenberg Corner and phoned in to report that the railway gate at the main crossing between the upper side of Muizenberg and the Surfer's Corner car park has been locked for two weeks.
It is extremely dangerous for people to be crossing the railway line unsupervised, says Clive.
They have chained it now and people are climbing over the fence.Clive, Caller from Noordhoek
There is a sign saying use an alternative route via the station subway, he notes.
But when you walk up to that entrance that has been locked as well.Clive, Caller from Noordhoek
You've got people of all age groups climbing over, children with their surfboards - and besides that crossing a railway line is bad, the place you are crossing on is full of broken glass.Clive, Caller from Noordhoek
He says the entire crossing is in a dire state of neglect.
In addition, the crossing is a main pedestrian thoroughfare in Muizenberg and the locked gate is impacting businesses and foot traffic.
Dale called in to say that he has a food vendor stand at Surfer's Corner and the gate closure is impacting his trade as well as all the businesses like the surf shops around him.
We have been asking why the gate is still closed and there have been no answers.Dale, Caller and Muizenberg food vendor
I've seen people park there and they look and see the gate is closed and they just drive away again.Dale, Caller and food vendor in Muizenberg
They both say it has been a fortnight since the gate was locked.
Africa Melane says he will talk to the area ward councillor to find out what can be done to reopen it.
Listen to the calls from Clive and Dale. a food stand vendor in that area in the audio below:
Source : Image: Clive Maasch
More from Local
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.Read More
Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s has released its latest Household Affordability Index.Read More
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory.Read More
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s
About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'
Some Twitter users claim that the arguments against polyandry are rooted in misogyny and based on upholding patriarchal values in SA.Read More
Meet Dr Lindiwe Tsope, the first alumna from Oprah Winfrey’s school to get a PhD
Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from Oprah's academy in 2012. Earlier this month, she bagged her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rhodes University.Read More
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old age homes.Read More
More from Politics
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.Read More
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.Read More
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.'Read More
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms
Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee.Read More
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” rule that led to his suspension last week.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's Julius Malema.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.Read More
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend
Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.Read More