Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s





Health authorities continue vaccinating the remaining healthcare workers alongside vaccinating over 60s from Monday.

RELATED: WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2

Africa Melane checks in with Eyewitness News reporter Kevin Brandt who has been at Karl Bremmer Hospital since early Monday morning.

Brandt says many people, both health workers as well as those over 60-years-old, have gathered outside the vaccination site.

#COVID19Vaccine recipients have arrived at Karl Bremer Hospital’s vaccination site in Cape Town. KB pic.twitter.com/m8x0jjBvyG — EWN Reporter (@ewnreporter) May 17, 2021

The Health Department says it plans to move off-site to old age homes in the area that they have linked up with later this week to continue the vaccination rollout.

Only a small group of over 60s was invited initially so as not to have them wait too long in queues, says Brandt.

About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to this site this morning after being called by the hospital officials to come and receive their Covid-19 vaccine here. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

He says those receiving the jab say it was a very well organised process.

There are very strict protocols in place in terms of access to the site. Kevin Brandt, Reporter- EWN

Since 9am on Monday morning the site vaccinated about 80 people, he says.

Mia Lindeque is also on that story and is reporting live from Chris Hani Baragwanath Hospital.

Not a lot of people pitched up that early in the morning at 6am but when it was time for the doors to open at about 7.30 there were about 20 people who started to queue there. Mia Lindeque, Reporter - EWN

She says plastic chairs have been arranged under marquee tents for the recipients waiting in line.

She confirms no one is being allowed in without the required voucher.

Listen to reports from Kevin Brandt and Mia Lindeque in the audio below as well as comments from some over 60s who have received jabs: