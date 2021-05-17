Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...





A basket of basic essentials costs R340 more than it did in September. That's an increase of 8.9%.

It means the average cost of a household food basket in South Africa is currently R4 198,93.

By comparison, a month's salary (based on 19 working days) for a general worker on minimum wage is R3 296,88.

The findings come from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s latest Household Affordability Index.

Its monthly food basket has been designed together with women living on low incomes in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Springbok and Pietermaritzburg.

It includes the foods and the volumes of these foods which women living in a family of seven members (an average low-income household size) say they typically buy every month.

Speaking to Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto, the PMBEJD's says their figures show that wages are not keeping up with the cost of living.

The CPI headline is 3.2%, and generally workers get around the headline inflation rate. Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)

There's a big problem in terms of how we adjust wages. Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)

Smith says, looking at three core expenses of food, electricity, and transport, all of which will see price hikes this year, wage increases should be adjusted accordingly.

We need to adjust the wage level so that workers can at least secure those three core goods and services. Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)

Listen to the full conversation below: