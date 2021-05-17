Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
A basket of basic essentials costs R340 more than it did in September. That's an increase of 8.9%.
It means the average cost of a household food basket in South Africa is currently R4 198,93.
By comparison, a month's salary (based on 19 working days) for a general worker on minimum wage is R3 296,88.
The findings come from the Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s latest Household Affordability Index.
Its monthly food basket has been designed together with women living on low incomes in Johannesburg, Cape Town, Durban, Springbok and Pietermaritzburg.
It includes the foods and the volumes of these foods which women living in a family of seven members (an average low-income household size) say they typically buy every month.
Speaking to Cape Talk's Refilwe Moloto, the PMBEJD's says their figures show that wages are not keeping up with the cost of living.
The CPI headline is 3.2%, and generally workers get around the headline inflation rate.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)
There's a big problem in terms of how we adjust wages.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)
Smith says, looking at three core expenses of food, electricity, and transport, all of which will see price hikes this year, wage increases should be adjusted accordingly.
We need to adjust the wage level so that workers can at least secure those three core goods and services.Julie Smith, Researcher - Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)
Listen to the full conversation below:
Source : https://www.123rf.com/stock-photo/grocery_shopping.html?sti=lwwi8l41opxwgon888|&mediapopup=80342773
More from Local
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.Read More
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory.Read More
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s
About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'
Some Twitter users claim that the arguments against polyandry are rooted in misogyny and based on upholding patriarchal values in SA.Read More
Meet Dr Lindiwe Tsope, the first alumna from Oprah Winfrey’s school to get a PhD
Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from Oprah's academy in 2012. Earlier this month, she bagged her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rhodes University.Read More
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old age homes.Read More