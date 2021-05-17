Streaming issues? Report here
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air

17 May 2021 12:43 PM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
Hong Kong
World's oldest DJ
Ray Cordeiro

96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night.

He's been acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The World’s Most Durable DJ”, but on Saturday night 96-year-old radio DJ Ray Cordeiro bid listeners to Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 a fond farewell.

Fondly known as 'Uncle Ray', Cordeiro's show, All the Way with Ray, has been on air since 1970, and plays easy listening music from the 40s to 70s.

The nonagenarian played out with the song Time to Say Goodbye by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli and signed off by saying " Well that’s it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming,”.

Seven decades in broadcasting for Ray Cordeiro and he's done his last show for RTHK Radio 3 in Hong Kong.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He's been a DJ for 72 years in total, and along the way was considered a friend, of The Beatles, Cliff Richard, and Tony Bennett.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He said goodbye in both English and Cantonese.

Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

Click below to hear 'Uncle' Ray Cordeiro talking about interviewing The Beatles, during his final broadcast for Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3:

Listen to the full 'World View' with Adam Gilchrist on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




