World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air





He's been acknowledged by the Guinness Book of World Records as “The World’s Most Durable DJ”, but on Saturday night 96-year-old radio DJ Ray Cordeiro bid listeners to Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 a fond farewell.

Fondly known as 'Uncle Ray', Cordeiro's show, All the Way with Ray, has been on air since 1970, and plays easy listening music from the 40s to 70s.

The nonagenarian played out with the song Time to Say Goodbye by Sarah Brightman and Andrea Bocelli and signed off by saying " Well that’s it. Thank you very much for tuning in, goodbye, thank you for coming,”.

I listened to #UncleRay #RayCordeiro all the time when I lived in Hong Kong, so this brings back lovely memories. The happiest retirement, Uncle Ray 💐 Gxhttps://t.co/6M1yWmWUcp — Glynis Wozniak (@glyniswozniak) May 16, 2021

Seven decades in broadcasting for Ray Cordeiro and he's done his last show for RTHK Radio 3 in Hong Kong. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He's been a DJ for 72 years in total, and along the way was considered a friend, of The Beatles, Cliff Richard, and Tony Bennett. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

He said goodbye in both English and Cantonese. Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent

