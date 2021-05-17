Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine





Media personality Bonang Matheba is taking legal action against a South African podcaster who claimed the 33-year-old introduced ex-boyfriend, rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, to cocaine.

In a letter to Rea Gopane, lawyers for the TV and radio star say the allegations were 'defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate' her.

On Sunday night Matheba tagged Gopane in a Twitter post and included the full letter from Thomson Wilks Attorneys who accused the host of the Everything SA Music podcast of hiding to avoid his 'legal responsibilities'.

"It is regrettable this correspondence is required to be sent to you by way of a social media platform," they said.

Earlier this month a video, in which Gopane and podcast partner Blvck Steph made the allegations, was widely circulated on social media.

The pair had been speaking about Forbes's late fiancé, Anele Tembe, who died last month after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel.

"Scoop told us that AKA is on [cocaine] and Bonang is the one that got him into cocaine," Gopane said in the video.

He was referring to a confidential conversation they had with actor Siyabonga Ngwekazi, also known as Scoop.

Matheba and Forbes were in a relationship for approximately two years from 2016 to 2018.

