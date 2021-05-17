Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Media personality Bonang Matheba is taking legal action against a South African podcaster who claimed the 33-year-old introduced ex-boyfriend, rapper Kiernan 'AKA' Forbes, to cocaine.
In a letter to Rea Gopane, lawyers for the TV and radio star say the allegations were 'defamatory, hurtful and were deliberately intended to humiliate' her.
On Sunday night Matheba tagged Gopane in a Twitter post and included the full letter from Thomson Wilks Attorneys who accused the host of the Everything SA Music podcast of hiding to avoid his 'legal responsibilities'.
"It is regrettable this correspondence is required to be sent to you by way of a social media platform," they said.
@reagopane pic.twitter.com/Uy1mws0f6g— Bonang Matheba 👑 (@bonang_m) May 16, 2021
Earlier this month a video, in which Gopane and podcast partner Blvck Steph made the allegations, was widely circulated on social media.
The pair had been speaking about Forbes's late fiancé, Anele Tembe, who died last month after falling from the 10th floor of a Cape Town hotel.
"Scoop told us that AKA is on [cocaine] and Bonang is the one that got him into cocaine," Gopane said in the video.
He was referring to a confidential conversation they had with actor Siyabonga Ngwekazi, also known as Scoop.
In case you are wondering why Bonang is taking legal action against @reagopane. And apparently Scoop aka Siyabonga Ngwekazi is next.👇🏽👇🏽👇🏽 pic.twitter.com/xvVNyKTeY8— Andile Miya (@Ashiington) May 16, 2021
RELATED: Rapper AKA's fiancé Anele Tembe falls to death from Cape Town hotel
Matheba and Forbes were in a relationship for approximately two years from 2016 to 2018.
RELATED: Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
More from Entertainment
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air
96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night.Read More
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls'
South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA.Read More
Calls to boycott Saftas after show backtracks on Katlego Maboe award nomination
Some South Africans aren't impressed with the decision to remove Katlego Maboe from the Best TV Presenter nominations list for this year's Saftas.Read More
South African pop singer – she sings in Chinese - is making waves in Hong Kong
Refilwe Moloto interviews Eli Zaelo, a young singer from Pretoria carving out a pop career in China.Read More
[LISTEN] Which remix works better? The Hadeda Song or Alugalug Cat X?
Some on social media decided the track by Thozi finally made the annoying hadeda sound tolerable.Read More
A war of words: DJ Black Coffee and ex Enhle Mbali have it out on social media
The estranged couple, who share two children, have taken to social media to give their respective sides of the story.Read More
Bob Marley passed away on this day (11 May) 40 years ago
It has been four decades since the legendary Marley left us for good. "Such a man cannot be erased from the mind..."Read More
Baby joy for Suzelle DIY and Tali's Baby Diary star Julia Anastasopoulos
It's 'season 2' for the Suzelle DIY star and actress who has announced she's expecting her second child with husband Ari Kruger.Read More
Rapper AKA breaks media silence to deny GBV claims against late fiancée
A friend of Anele Tembe, who fell to her death at a Cape Town hotel in April, claims the rapper was violent and abusive.Read More
3 cool and fun things to do this Mother's Day weekend in Cape Town
Get to Beau Constantia on Saturday afternoon for a 'Silent Boogie' and dance yourself silly without disturbing the neighbours.Read More
More from Local
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s has released its latest Household Affordability Index.Read More
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory.Read More
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s
About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'
Some Twitter users claim that the arguments against polyandry are rooted in misogyny and based on upholding patriarchal values in SA.Read More
Meet Dr Lindiwe Tsope, the first alumna from Oprah Winfrey’s school to get a PhD
Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from Oprah's academy in 2012. Earlier this month, she bagged her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rhodes University.Read More
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old age homes.Read More