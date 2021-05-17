Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
On Friday evening, Sanparks published a notice giving stakeholders and the public only 5 days to register in order to take part in the engagement process for the review of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework.
The registration window closes on Wednesday at 4pm.
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and Parkscape chairperson Nicky Schmidt.
What is the aim and scope of the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework review meeting scheduled to be held next week?
Tokai Cecilia Management Framework was a final document in which there was an agreement with regard to the felling of trees and transforming the invasive trees into a fynbos landscape.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Van Rooyen admits there was a litigation process in 2020 that delayed the first review of the framework, as well as delays caused by the Covid-19 pandemic.
We want to open the process and explain it to everyone.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Who should register for the review process?
He says the reason for the first review is to involve as wide a variety of stakeholders, interested and affected parties as possible.
I believe the review process will show us what the product will be. So, we don't know at this point in time what the final outcome will be.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
Why is the registration window so short?
Pippa says the SANParks notice went out late on Friday afternoon and many would have only seen it on Monday morning giving them just two days to register.
It does not seem reasonable and with a jaundiced view, it almost looks like SANParks is deliberately trying to prevent people from taking part because they won't hear about it until it is too late.Pippa Hudson, Presenter - CapeTalk
Van Rooyen disputes this saying SANParks is very open to public participation and people will still be able to be involved throughout the process.
The public will not only have this period of time. Interested parties will still have opportunities to give comments, input, and requests built into the review process.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
The only registration which needs to happen is we need to collect information to have contact details and plan 25 May as our first public engagement.Frans Van Rooyen, Manager - Table Mountain National Park
He says Covid-19 regulations also limit the numbers allowed at the meeting venue and they may possibly even do more than one session if required to accommodate all who wish to participate.
He estimates the venue will be able to accommodate 150 people.
Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt disagrees with the short window for registration.
I still believe that we need to have a longer window of opportunity for people to register for the first meeting.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
She says the way the message went out has created a great deal of confusion and needs clarification.
As always with SANParks, it is about communication and if you are wanting to involve people there has to be clear communication from the start.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
While understanding Covid constraints, we would argue requiring registration is possibly a preclusive method of going about this.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
She says the process has been several years in the making so this sudden rush with a 5-day window for registration raises question marks about SANParks' commitment to an open and fair public participation process.
To have such a sudden and rushed process after having gone through the litigation process to make the process more open to wider views seems ill-considered, she notes.
Schmidt also disputes Van Rooyen's statement that the Tokai Cecilia Management Framework will make way for biodiversity conservation.
The Tokai Cecilia Management Framework does not indicate that.Nicky Schmidt, Chairperson - Parkscapes
Listen to the interview below:
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/jhansmann/jhansmann1307/jhansmann130700001/20933996-cecilia-forrest-in-cape-town-with-rainbow-over-muizenberg.jpg
More from Local
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.Read More
Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s has released its latest Household Affordability Index.Read More
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory.Read More
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s
About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
'Why is it even a debate?' - South African men dragged over polyandry 'meltdown'
Some Twitter users claim that the arguments against polyandry are rooted in misogyny and based on upholding patriarchal values in SA.Read More
Meet Dr Lindiwe Tsope, the first alumna from Oprah Winfrey’s school to get a PhD
Dr. Lindiwe Tsope graduated from Oprah's academy in 2012. Earlier this month, she bagged her Ph.D. in Philosophy from Rhodes University.Read More
WC govt gears up to vaccinate over 60s at old age homes in first week of Phase 2
Western Cape health officials say the primary focus of the first week of Phase 2 will be to vaccinate registered residents at old age homes.Read More
More from Politics
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.Read More
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.'Read More
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms
Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee.Read More
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” rule that led to his suspension last week.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's Julius Malema.Read More
Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling
"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.Read More
South Africans can register to vote on 17 and 18 July weekend
Africa Melane speaks to Michael Hendrikse, IEC Western Cape Provincial Electoral Officer.Read More