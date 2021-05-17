SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021

Streaming issues? Report here
Aubrey Masango 2019 BW Aubrey Masango 2019 BW
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
No Scheduled Items to show
No Items to show
Up Next: Best of CapeTalk
See full line-up
The Aubrey Masango Show
20:00 - 22:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue. 17 May 2021 7:48 PM
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney. 17 May 2021 6:28 PM
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. 17 May 2021 5:11 PM
View all Local
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review? Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt. 17 May 2021 2:40 PM
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial? Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution. 17 May 2021 1:30 PM
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener? CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous. 17 May 2021 10:13 AM
View all Politics
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
View all Business
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
Business
fiber_manual_record
Opinion

SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021

17 May 2021 7:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
GDP
Economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
GDP Growth
Ashburton Investments
economic recovery
Patrice Rassou

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

The International Monetary Fund (IMF) expects world economic growth in 2021 to outpace pre-pandemic levels by 2%.

Central banks in developed economies assisted by buying record amounts of government bonds.

© kagenmi/123rf.com

In South Africa, budgetary support equalled about 3% to 4% of GDP.

Inflation in the country remains subdued, and interest rates near all-time lows.

The pace of the economic recovery globally and at home has caught many by surprise, says Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.

One reason is skyrocketing commodity prices, particularly the platinum group metals, while another is booming agricultural exports.

Rassou expects growth near 4% for the year.

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Rassou.

It’s the vaccinated versus the unvaccinated. It’s also the central banks with fire power… While we are lagging behind… the rising tide has lifted all boats...

Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

Mineral sales are at record levels…

Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

We can post 4% growth… There are a few positive drivers we didn’t anticipate a year ago… The fiscus is getting a bit of a boost from better revenue collection…

Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

We’ve started outperforming our emerging market peers…

Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer - Ashburton Investments

Listen to the interview in the audio below.




17 May 2021 7:08 PM
by Kabous le Roux
Tags:
GDP
Economy
The Money Show
Economic growth
Bruce Whitfield
GDP Growth
Ashburton Investments
economic recovery
Patrice Rassou

More from Business

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

17 May 2021 7:25 PM

Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings

17 May 2021 6:50 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods

17 May 2021 6:26 PM

The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms

14 May 2021 2:56 PM

Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes

14 May 2021 9:48 AM

Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

More from Opinion

I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)

17 May 2021 8:01 PM

Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans

17 May 2021 7:35 PM

Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?

17 May 2021 7:25 PM

Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Covid-19 resurging in W Cape, driven by social gatherings in affluent areas'

14 May 2021 3:36 PM

Areas of concern are Somerset West, Gordon’s Bay, the City Bowl, Sea Point, Milnerton, and Durbanville, says Dr. Keith Cloete.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?

13 May 2021 9:06 PM

Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB

13 May 2021 8:36 PM

The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Bathabile Dlamini finally pays R650 000 ordered by court after years of stalling

13 May 2021 2:21 PM

"It was a real battle to get those monies paid over. It required real doggedness," says Nicole Fritz of Freedom Under Law.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

SA can't afford stricter lockdown warns business, as Mkhize 'confirms' 3rd wave

12 May 2021 7:00 PM

News24 reports that Health Minister Zweli Mkhize has warned provinces to start containment measures as Covid third wave hits.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[REVIEW] BMW M4 coupe: 'Best BMW I've ever driven. Best sportscar on the market'

12 May 2021 2:29 PM

Got R2 million? Pippa Hudson interviews motoring journalist Ciro de Siena, who spent days driving the BMW M4.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign

11 May 2021 9:04 PM

'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[WATCH] How to register for your Covid-19 vaccination #TakeYourShot

Local

Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine

Entertainment Local

Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?

Local Politics

EWN Highlights

Macron cancels debt to help 'inspirational' Sudan

17 May 2021 8:59 PM

Biden announces extra 20m US vaccine doses for other countries

17 May 2021 8:45 PM

US blocks third draft UN statement on Mideast violence: diplomats

17 May 2021 8:29 PM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA