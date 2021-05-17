Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable - Chris Schutte, Astral Foods
Astral Foods increased its revenue by 7% (to R7.544 billion) in the six months to 31 March 2021.
Operating profit decreased 37% (to R344.6 million) while earnings per share fell 38% (to R5.92).
The company declared an interim dividend of 300 cents per share.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Chris Schutte, CEO at Astral Foods.
RELATED: I still drive a 2000 Camry. I don’t like debt - Chris Schutte (Astral Foods CEO)
We’ve got a long production pipeline… We could not recover our input costs… We have higher stock levels now than a year ago…Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Markets are starting to pick up…Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Chicken sales are not healthy, but comfortable… Our efficiencies are improving… Somewhat of an offset for higher input costs…Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
… 26% of chickens in South Africa are imported… There is dumping…Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
We’ve secured a court order, placing the central government under pressure to intervene… I don’t expect miracles, but it’s a move in the right direction… We supply 50% of our water ourselves… We’re also forcing Eskom’s hand… We want a fair outcome for the greater area… If they don’t execute, we’ll take them to court again.Chris Schutte, CEO - Astral Foods
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
Source : https://www.123rf.com/photo_39333725_close-up-portrait-full-body-of-brown-female-eggs-hen-standing-show-beautiful-plumage-feather-isolate.html?term=chicken%2Bfunny&vti=lf778g9qhmvop3bkzs-1-7
More from Business
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail)
Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.).Read More
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans
Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals".Read More
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa?
Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex.Read More
SA economy recovering faster than expected - 4% growth a possibility in 2021
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Patrice Rassou, Chief Investment Officer at Ashburton Investments.Read More
Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviews Redefine Properties CEO Andrew König.Read More
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms
Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee.Read More
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes
Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes.Read More
The rand is on a roll - should you stop, or start, sending money offshore?
Personal finance expert Warren Ingram has sound advice on the timing of offshore investment decisions.Read More
Vaccine rollout will support SA tourism recovery in 2nd half of 2022 - RMB
The Money Show's Bruce Whitfield interviews Jessica Spira, Sector Head for Healthcare and Hospitality at Rand Merchant Bank.Read More
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA
Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.Read More