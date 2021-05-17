Redefine Properties reports 62.7% drop in headline earnings
Redefine Properties reported a 62.7% decline in headline earnings for the six months to 28 February.
Headline earnings per share dropped to 8.45 cents (from 22.63 cents).
Redefine’s portfolio in South Africa is valued at R63 billion while its international portfolio is worth R12.3-billion.
The Money Show’s Bruce Whitfield interviewed Andrew König, CEO at Redefine.
We’ve been selling off non-core assets… We’ve downscaled the number of universes we’re exposed to… We’ve sold student accommodation in Australia… and South Africa…Andrew König, CEO - Redefine
We had to assist our hardest-hit tenants…Andrew König, CEO - Redefine
There is a place for cinemas, but we need Hollywood to start producing movies…Andrew König, CEO - Redefine
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
