Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab

17 May 2021 5:11 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
senior citizens
Coronavirus
#Covid19
Premier Alan Winde
Coronanvirus
Phase 2 covid-19 vaccine rollout
Western Cape vaccine rollout
Over 60's

Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.

The Western Cape government is hoping to have all 60-year-olds and over that have registered for the Covid-19 vaccine to receive the jab by the end of June.

The second phase of the nation wide Covid-19 vaccine rollout got underway on Monday 17 May, which will see ordinary citizens over the age of sixty, with comorbidities that have registered for the jab being inoculated.

In Gauteng, government is hoping to vaccinate 1.3 million senior citizens, which means 36,000 people a day.

The Western Cape government is also setting a target of vaccinating over 30,000 people a day.

We only have just over 30,000 vaccines in the system for this week. Next week it'll start to grow, and over the next three weeks our numbers will start to climb, and I would say over the next six weeks, our plan is to get to the possibility of delivering over 30,000 vaccines in a day.

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

The Western Cape government has unsuccessfully up until this point, been trying procure vaccines for the province.

Speaking on the CapeTalk Afternoon Drive show, Western Cape premier Alan Winde says for now, they'll need to rely on the vaccines coming into the system.

According to Winde, 330 000 Pfizer jabs will be made available each week during May, increasing to around 660 000 vaccines in June.

Over a million Johnson & Johnson vaccines are also being made available each week until the end of May, with more entering the system in the following months.

I've always been trying from the beginning to get our own procurement system in place. We've got the budget, we've got the team. We still haven't secured, because it's a very competitive space out there. We haven't got our own as yet, but then we have to rely on what's coming into the system.

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

The projection of numbers looks good, and as long as that supply keeps steady, then we should be able to get everyone vaccinated on the system. At the moment I think that's the weakness. If we don't have enough people registered, then we're not going to have people to vaccinate, so the registration process is quite critical at the moment.

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

Winde's bemoaned the low number of senior citizens that have registered for the jab, saying most people are reluctant to receiving the injection.

Winde however added that the online system is also hampering the registration efforts.

I think people are just so busy getting their lives up and running. We're post the sought of second wave and people are much more relaxed. I'm pretty certain as those numbers start to climb, I'm saying to people register, because I don't want a panic registration

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

There are definitely people who don't have the data systems, the smart phones, and that's where we've got to help each other.

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

Winde is hoping to get citizens over the age of fifty vaccinated by the end of winter.

I want to have a look a the registrations, probably seven to ten days in, and if the numbers are not climbing sufficiently in the sixties and above, then I'm really going to start petitioning that we open up the registration system that we can actually get the fifties and above into the system as well.

Alan Winde - Western Cape Premier

Listen to the audio of the interview below.




Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
Share this:
