Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime
Master Builders South Africa (MBSA) says building sites across the country are being taken over by criminal gangs.
MBSA which represents more than 4,000 construction companies, says criminal gangs target significant to large scale construction sites, demanding a cut of the projects earnings, and in some instances forcing the construction companies to sub contract work to certain individuals or businesses.
Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders South Africa says this is happening all over the country.
Since 2016, we've seen a loss of big and small projects affected by this so-called 'local business forums' who use violence to intimidate contractors onsite. It's happening in the Western Cape, it happens in Gauteng, it happens in KZN. Actually it happens everywhere in the country.Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa
The modus operandi is mainly intimidation, extortion, arson, assaults' and in some instances, murder.Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa
Their favourite demand is that of 30 percent of total project costs. So they'll come onsite and say 'we are aware of this project, we are local business forums and we want a share of the total contract amount. In some instances they'll say they want work that is equivalent to 30 percent. In some instances they don't even want to do any work. They just say, pay us a certain amount and we're going tp protect you against other people coming to make demands.Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa
Mnisi says this type of crime should've been dealt with a long time ago when it was first reported to authorities at least five years ago.
Had we been able to deal with it as and when it started, I think we would've been in a position to control it to a certain extent. What is happening now is as if almost everywhere, people are aware that there are those opportunities, more especially criminals and thugs. They can see it happening in other places and they realise there are no repercussions.Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa
Listen to the audio of the interview below
Source : https://previews.123rf.com/images/hxdyl/hxdyl1405/hxdyl140500013/28218323-construction-site.jpg
More from Local
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case
The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney.Read More
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
Can you really trademark a hamburger?
Pippa Hudson spoke to intellectual property lawyer Carla Collett to find out more trademark laws in practice.Read More
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.Read More
Food prices climb again, here's how much a basket of basic will set you back...
The Pietermaritzburg Economic Justice and Dignity Group (PMBEJD)'s has released its latest Household Affordability Index.Read More
13 people murdered in Khayelitsha on weekend, 11 suspects arrested in Sea Point
It is alleged the violence is related to an extortion racket and after the first murder, the string of shootings was retaliatory.Read More
Slow vaccine rollout begins at Karl Bremmer Hospital for over-60s
About ten people over the age of 60 have come through to Karl Bremmer this morning, reports EWN reporter Kevin Brandt.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD
MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready.Read More