Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue. 17 May 2021 7:48 PM
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney. 17 May 2021 6:28 PM
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination. 17 May 2021 5:11 PM
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review? Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt. 17 May 2021 2:40 PM
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial? Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution. 17 May 2021 1:30 PM
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener? CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous. 17 May 2021 10:13 AM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
Is 'localisation' a realistic economic policy for South Africa? Can local businesses substitute 20% of their imports? Bruce Whitfield interviews Peter Attard Montalto of Intellidex. 17 May 2021 7:25 PM
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease' "Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist. 14 May 2021 11:48 AM
Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi. 13 May 2021 8:04 PM
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime

17 May 2021 7:48 PM
by Rafiq Wagiet
Tags:
Organised crime
Construction
Master Builders South Africa
Criminal Gangs

Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue.

Master Builders South Africa (MBSA) says building sites across the country are being taken over by criminal gangs.

MBSA which represents more than 4,000 construction companies, says criminal gangs target significant to large scale construction sites, demanding a cut of the projects earnings, and in some instances forcing the construction companies to sub contract work to certain individuals or businesses.

Roy Mnisi, executive director of Master Builders South Africa says this is happening all over the country.

Since 2016, we've seen a loss of big and small projects affected by this so-called 'local business forums' who use violence to intimidate contractors onsite. It's happening in the Western Cape, it happens in Gauteng, it happens in KZN. Actually it happens everywhere in the country.

Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa

The modus operandi is mainly intimidation, extortion, arson, assaults' and in some instances, murder.

Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa

Their favourite demand is that of 30 percent of total project costs. So they'll come onsite and say 'we are aware of this project, we are local business forums and we want a share of the total contract amount. In some instances they'll say they want work that is equivalent to 30 percent. In some instances they don't even want to do any work. They just say, pay us a certain amount and we're going tp protect you against other people coming to make demands.

Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa

Mnisi says this type of crime should've been dealt with a long time ago when it was first reported to authorities at least five years ago.

Had we been able to deal with it as and when it started, I think we would've been in a position to control it to a certain extent. What is happening now is as if almost everywhere, people are aware that there are those opportunities, more especially criminals and thugs. They can see it happening in other places and they realise there are no repercussions.

Roy Mnisi - Executive director of Master Builders South Africa

Listen to the audio of the interview below




