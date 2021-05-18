Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs'





The police arrested 11 suspects at a Sea Point hotel on Monday morning and detained them for questioning.

On Saturday, 13 people were killed and five were seriously wounded in gun violence in Khayelitsha.

Although the swift arrests have been welcomed, criminology expert Dr. Simon Howell says the police will have to do a lot of work to get to the root cause of the carnage that took place over the weekend.

Western Cape police commissioner Thembisile Patekile has called on Khayelitsha residents to come forward with information.

However, Dr. Howell says the South African Police Service (SAPS) needs to overcome the trust deficit it has with communities in order to effectively engage with the problem of extortion rackets.

The gangs from which those individuals are related are quite large... it's going to take quite a lot of arrests and a lot of work by the police to begin actually engaging with the problem more broadly. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Extortion gangs have grown quite significantly since the end of the last lockdown because the lockdown affected everyone, including criminal elements.... people are trying to recoup their financial basis. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

Police legitimacy has been a concern in South Africa for a long time, specifically in Khayelitsha for many years. How will the SAPS clean up their image? Well, they need to be more effective and respond more effectively to community concerns.... responding to and caring about communities they police. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

In this instance, the police need to do a lot more work to engage with these extortion rackets, because ultimately they are organised crime elements. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

While the community can report incidents, they [extrotion rackets] still need to be engaged by SAPS specifically. Dr Simon Howell, Research associate - UCT's Centre of Criminology

