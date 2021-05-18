Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work





Africa Melane talks to the Western Cape Department of Health's Chief of Operations Dr Saadiq Kariem about the system of keeping the vaccines at the correct temperatures.

Seven vaccination sites were launched in the Cape Town metro on Monday and 939 people received vaccinations.

We hope to target 1000 people today. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

WCHD will be opening three more vaccination sites in the Metro this week, he adds, at Pelican Park, Mathew Goniwe Clinic, and Gugulethu Community Day Centres.

Kariem says the WCHD department wants to ensure that older persons have a very dignified experience and so do not want people queuing.

Pfizer has very specific storage requirements

The Pfizer vaccines must be stored at minus 17 degrees Celcius and at that temperature have a shelf life of 6 months

If the Pfizer vaccine is stored at minus 20 degrees Celcius it has a shelf life of 14 days

Once the Pfizer vaccines are moved to a standard vaccine fridge with a temperature ranging from 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hours

For us, this week was about learning the logistics and distribution of the Pfizer vaccine, because we don't want to waste a single dose. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Once this has been established in the Cape Town metropole this week WCHD will be rolling the system out into the rural area from next week, he notes.

We are ensuring how to transport the vaccine from the minus 70-degree freezer to a minus 20-degree freezer to the 2 to 8-degree fridge. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Once the Johnson&Johnson vaccine supply arrives this will also help, as its cold storage requirements are not as stringent.

That is why we have been doing the Johnson&Johnson vaccinations quite successfully in the rural areas with the Sidonke programme because it does not have such stringent requirements.. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

The Johnson & Johnson vaccine is a one-does vaccine and stored at minus 20 degrees Celcius has a shelf life of two years. Ie. it will expire after two years.

However, with the J&J rollout they have has mostly been using normal fridges ranging from 2 to 8-degrees Celcius, in which case the vaccines have a 3-month shelf life

Obviously, if we storing vaccines at minus 70-degrees which is at our big bio-vax store in the province, we have to transport them at the same temperature. It doesn't just go from one fridge onto a truck into another fridge at minus 20. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

The vaccines have to be transported at the same temperature as the storage facility, he stresses.

We are very stringent about the temperature checks and temperature control mechanisms. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

