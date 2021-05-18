Streaming issues? Report here
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon

18 May 2021 9:46 AM
by Qama Qukula
Tags:
Milk
Milk Producers Organisation of South Africa
milk price
price of milk
grain crops
dairy farmer
cattle feed
MPO

The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of cattle feed.

Colin Wellbeloved, who chairs the Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says it's unlikely that the price of milk will be coming down anytime soon.

The MPO represents the majority of dairy farmers in the country.

Wellbeloved explains that the price of milk has gone up due to the rising feed costs affecting the supply chain.

The price of dry feed for cows - mainly maize and soya - has skyrocketed in the last year, making it more expensive for South African dairy farmers to produce milk.

According to Wellbeloved, the supply of milk into the retail market has decreased by 5% during the first three months of this year.

He says the retail price of milk will continue to be affected by the cost of maize and other feed grains.

"There's no relief in sight", Wellbeloved tells CapeTalk.

The key drivers of milk price are supply and demand... As long as the demand outstrips the supply, then the milk price will continue to increase.

Colin Wellbeloved, National chairperson - Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa

The big price increases that we've seen over the last 12 months is really to do with the price of feed. We grow a lot of our own feed, but some of it we have to buy in, such as maize and soya.

Colin Wellbeloved, National chairperson - Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa

The price of maize and soya has skyrocketed in the last 12 months, therefore it has become more expensive to produce milk. In fact, our supply is down [compared to] the years gone by.

Colin Wellbeloved, National chairperson - Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa

There's no relief for us in sight... We're sitting on the biggest maize crop ever in the country... and the futures don't give us any indication that the prize of maize is going to come down. So, I doubt that the cost of producing milk is going to come down anytime soon. In fact it's increasing as we speak.

Colin Wellbeloved, National chairperson - Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa

Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:




