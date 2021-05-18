WCHD: Province does not have 'line of sight' of national Covid vaccine schedule





Callers say they are being scheduled for vaccination sites many kilometres from home.

80-year old caller Peter in Durbanville says the message came in so late on Monday night that it was impossible to comply.

The problem we have is they sent the message at 10 o'clock last night when we were asleep. My wife has to be at Brackenfell Clinic between 8 and 10 this morning and I have to go this afternoon. Peter, Caller from Durbanville

He says when he phoned to find out if the couple could go at the same time he was told they were not on the list. People are arriving with vouchers but are not on the clinic's list. and have a limited number of vaccines

We have vouchers that say we have to go today and now they say we are not on their list. Peter, Caller from Durbanville

The National Department of Health runs the Electronic Vaccination Data System (EVDS) and is the only one who is scheduling people at the moment, explains WCHD COO Dr Saadiq Kariem

So we in the provinces do not have a line of sight of who they have scheduled so sometimes we are as equally surprised. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

I relayed this message to the national health department. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Dr Karriem has asked both Bill and Peter to send their details to him and he will attempt to resolve the issue.

It is resolvable. We are trying to get administrative rights to the EVDS system so that we can in fact do the scheduling ourselves. Dr Saadiq Kariem, COO - Western Cape Department of Health

Update: After the interview, Dr Kariem was able to assist Peter to reschedule his vaccination appointment. Both Peter and his wife will receive their vaccinations this afternoon at the Brackenfell Clinic.

Listen to the interviews below: