Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor
There were murmurs of 'Stalingrad tactics' following former President Jacob Zuma's appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.
It's as the matter, in which Zuma and French company Thales are accused of fraud, was postponed to next Wednesday after his lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application.
Zuma told his supporters that while he’s ready for the trial, he did not believe that it would be fair if the current prosecution team, led by Advocate Billy Downer SC was not removed from the trial.
The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Sipho Ngwema told reporters they hoped that this wasn’t another delaying tactic on behalf of the former president.
Dr James Grant, is a practicing advocate of the High Court and joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto to explain how Zuma's lawyers are likely to use the Sectio 106 application.
Section 106 sets out all of the pleas that one may raise in respect of charges that are put to you.Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Dr Grant explains how the section is likely to be enacted by Zuma's legal team:
Subsection 1h...you are challenging the title of the prosecutor who is proceeding with the case against you.Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Grant says this particular subsection deals with a challenge specifically against an individual's right to prosecute, in this instance advocate Billy Downer SC.
The options available are to say that on the part of Mr Downer there has been some improper conduct or that he's biased.Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court
It might have to do with the fact that Mr Downer was involved in a related case, the prosecution of Mr ShaikDr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court
Click below to listen to the full interview with Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court:
Source : AFP
More from Politics
Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work
Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hoursRead More
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial?
Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution.Read More
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener?
CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous.Read More
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way'
Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society.Read More
'CoCT stops use of paintballs on baboons with no transition or alternative plan'
Baboon Matters founder Jenni Trethowan says 'it feels like the City is stamping its foot, saying see what happens next.'Read More
SA Parliament hauls Facebook before committee about new WhatsApp terms
Got a question for Facebook? Contact DA Member of Parliament Phumzile Van Damme of the Communications portfolio committee.Read More
Unrepentant Ace Magashule drags ANC to court over 'step aside' suspension
Suspended ANC SG Ace Magashule has launched legal action against the ANC to challenge the constitutionality of the “step aside” rule that led to his suspension last week.Read More
Only 7 venues across Cape Town Metro in Week 1 of over-60s vaccine roll-out
WCHD urges the public not to queue at venues until they register and receive a follow-up SMS confirming the time, date, and venue.Read More
[WATCH] Gloves off? Malema drops video of Ace Magashule after apology deadline
Suspended ANC secretary-general Ace Magashule is seen throwing a few quick jabs at a punching bag in a video posted by the EFF's Julius Malema.Read More
More from Local
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran.Read More
Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs'
Extortion rackets are believed to be at the centre of the Khayelitsha mass shootings that claimed 13 lives over the weekend.Read More
Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work
Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hoursRead More
Here's how to check your load shedding schedule in Cape Town
Schedules and load shedding status for your area.Read More
Building sites in South Africa are hotbeds for organised crime
Contractors are allegedly held to ransom by criminal gangs who demand protection money in order for construction to continue.Read More
Noseweek could shut down after losing defamation case
The court ruled the investigative magazine pay R330 000 plus legal costs after losing defamation case against a senior attorney.Read More
Vaccine rollout: Alan Winde implores senior citizens to register for the jab
Western Cape Premier Alan Winde's bemoaned the reluctance by many over the age of 60 to receiving the Covid-19 vaccination.Read More
Can you really trademark a hamburger?
Pippa Hudson spoke to intellectual property lawyer Carla Collett to find out more trademark laws in practice.Read More
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review?
Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt.Read More
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine
Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her.Read More