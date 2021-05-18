Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor





There were murmurs of 'Stalingrad tactics' following former President Jacob Zuma's appearance at the Pietermaritzburg High Court on Monday.

It's as the matter, in which Zuma and French company Thales are accused of fraud, was postponed to next Wednesday after his lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application.

Zuma told his supporters that while he’s ready for the trial, he did not believe that it would be fair if the current prosecution team, led by Advocate Billy Downer SC was not removed from the trial.

The National Prosecuting Authority (NPA)’s Sipho Ngwema told reporters they hoped that this wasn’t another delaying tactic on behalf of the former president.

Dr James Grant, is a practicing advocate of the High Court and joined CapeTalk's Refilwe Moloto to explain how Zuma's lawyers are likely to use the Sectio 106 application.

Section 106 sets out all of the pleas that one may raise in respect of charges that are put to you. Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court

Dr Grant explains how the section is likely to be enacted by Zuma's legal team:

Subsection 1h...you are challenging the title of the prosecutor who is proceeding with the case against you. Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court

Grant says this particular subsection deals with a challenge specifically against an individual's right to prosecute, in this instance advocate Billy Downer SC.

The options available are to say that on the part of Mr Downer there has been some improper conduct or that he's biased. Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court

It might have to do with the fact that Mr Downer was involved in a related case, the prosecution of Mr Shaik Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court

Click below to listen to the full interview with Dr James Grant, Practicing Advocate of the High Court: