Is your boss (literally) working you to death?
Working long hours is killing thousands of people every year according to the World Health Organisation (WHO).
Stroke and heart disease brought on by working upwards of 55 hours per week was responsible for the deaths of an estimated 745 000 people in 2016 says the WHO.
Most of the deaths recorded were among people dying aged 60-79 years, who had worked for 55 hours or more per week between the ages of 45 and 74 years.
55 hours a week will give you a 35% higher risk of stroke and 17% higher risk of heart disease compared with working 40 hours a week.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
In a world where the bills go up and the wages don't, it's sometimes very tricky not to find yourself working those kind of hours.Adam Gilchrist, UK Correspondent
According to WHO director-general Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus, the Covid-19 pandemic is likely to feed the trend towards increased working hours.
He wants employees, companies and government to work together.
"No job is worth the risk of stroke or heart disease. Governments, employers and workers need to work together to agree on limits to protect the health of workers.” he says.
