Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof
Prof Tulio De Oliveira, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, says he does not expect the third wave to be as devastating as the second wave.
He says areas that were infected earlier during the second wave of Covid-19 will have a delayed surge this time around due to a 'firewall' of immune protection.
According to the professor, the latest Covid-19 wave will be similar to South Africa's first wave last year.
De Oliveira is the bioinformatician who identified the B.1.351 variant of Covid-19 that drove the country's second wave of infections.
What we may see is that the third wave - which I personally don't expect to be as big as the second wave - will start inland and then potentially move down to the coast.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
Places that had a very high second wave - for example, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape and KZN - would take longer to lose that firewall [created by anti-bodies].Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
What we are looking at.. in terms of the data... is that potentially the third wave would look a little bit more similar to the first wave.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
It means some provinces may peak earlier than others - that was the case in the first wave.Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)
Listen to the discussion on Breakfast with Refilwe Moloto:
Source : Kaylynn Palm/EWN
