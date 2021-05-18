Provinces hard hit by second wave will have 'less extreme' third wave, says prof





Prof Tulio De Oliveira, the director of the KwaZulu-Natal Research Innovation and Sequencing Platform (Krisp) and a member of the ministerial advisory committee on Covid-19, says he does not expect the third wave to be as devastating as the second wave.

He says areas that were infected earlier during the second wave of Covid-19 will have a delayed surge this time around due to a 'firewall' of immune protection.

According to the professor, the latest Covid-19 wave will be similar to South Africa's first wave last year.

De Oliveira is the bioinformatician who identified the B.1.351 variant of Covid-19 that drove the country's second wave of infections.

What we may see is that the third wave - which I personally don't expect to be as big as the second wave - will start inland and then potentially move down to the coast. Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)

Places that had a very high second wave - for example, the Western Cape and the Eastern Cape and KZN - would take longer to lose that firewall [created by anti-bodies]. Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)

What we are looking at.. in terms of the data... is that potentially the third wave would look a little bit more similar to the first wave. Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)

It means some provinces may peak earlier than others - that was the case in the first wave. Prof Tulio De Oliveira, Director of KRISP - Nelson Mandela School of Medicine (UKZN)

