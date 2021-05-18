Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger

Streaming issues? Report here
Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2 Lester Kieviet 2019 1500 BW 2
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
volume_up
volume_mute

Studio Line
+27 (21) 446 0 567
WhatsApp
072 567 1567
Contact
View Form
Radio
567 medium wave (AM)
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
comment
Visit the show page
info
CapeTalk FYI
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved
Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA
Today at 11:05
The NPA's Missing person's unit
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
Guests
Madeleine Fullard - Head Of Missing Person Task Team at Npa
Today at 14:40
Gymnastics South Africa is determined to get people fit and healthy.
Lunch with Pippa Hudson
Guests
Keo Mokolopo
No Items to show
Up Next: The Midday Report with Mandy Wiener
See full line-up
The Morning Review with Lester Kiewit
09:00 - 12:00
Home
Features
News
Shows
Podcasts
search
Local
Politics
Business
Lifestyle
Sport
Entertainment
World
Africa
Opinion
Latest Local
Murmurs of 'delay tactics' as Zuma wants rid of High Court prosecutor On Monday, Zuma's lawyers stated their intention to file a section 106 application, postponing the trial to next Wednesday. 18 May 2021 9:53 AM
Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs' Extortion rackets are believed to be at the centre of the Khayelitsha mass shootings that claimed 13 lives over the weekend. 18 May 2021 8:32 AM
Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work Once the Pfizer vaccines move to a standard vaccine fridge of 2 to 8 degrees Celsius, they have a shelf life of exactly 120 hours 18 May 2021 8:17 AM
View all Local
Is SANParks rushing process for public to join Tokai Cecilia Forest review? Pippa Hudson talks to Table Mountain National Park's manager, Frans Van Rooyen, and lobby group Parkscape chair Nicky Schmidt. 17 May 2021 2:40 PM
Zuma's lawyers producing another stumbling block to postpone corruption trial? Zuma's legal team says it wants to bring a special plea to remove NPA Advocate Billy Downer from the prosecution. 17 May 2021 1:30 PM
Why has Muizenberg railway crossing gate been closed for 2 weeks, asks listener? CapeTalk caller Clive says the gate is chained and people are climbing the fence and crossing the tracks which is very dangerous. 17 May 2021 10:13 AM
View all Politics
Why the rising price of milk isn't coming down anytime soon The Milk Producers' Organisation of South Africa (MPO) says the cost of milk is likely to keep increasing due to the high price of... 18 May 2021 9:46 AM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
View all Business
'We will be vaccinating our residents ourselves' says Evergreen Health's MD MD Elize Porter says many of Evergreen Health's registered nurses are trained as vaccinators and the Villages are site-ready. 17 May 2021 8:55 AM
Most claims about celery juice aren't backed by science, warns dietician Cape Town-based dietitian Jessica Kotlowitz says most claims about the health benefits of celery juice are unfounded. 16 May 2021 12:56 PM
Free vasectomies offered at new men’s health clinic in Cape metro The Metro Men’s Health Centre has partnered with Tygerberg Hospital to provide free vasectomies to men in the Western Cape. 15 May 2021 11:44 AM
View all Lifestyle
'Cricket needs to be independent and should not be interfered with in any way' Sascoc President Barry Hendricks says sport should belong to civil society. 17 May 2021 7:47 AM
Connor McGregor earns R2.5bn to become the richest athlete in the world – Forbes Lionel Messi (R1.8bn) came in second. There are no women on Forbes magazine’s list of the world’s 10 most-well-paid athletes. 14 May 2021 9:48 AM
[WATCH] José Mourinho offers one-on-one 'confidence coaching' in Sanlam campaign 'In life, confidence is the game changer' says the ad. Who better to exemplify that than Mourinho - branding expert Andy Rice. 11 May 2021 9:04 PM
View all Sport
Bonang Matheba sues for R500K over claims she introduced rapper AKA to cocaine Bonang Matheba published a legal letter on Twitter addressed to podcaster Rea Gopane accusing him of spreading lies about her. 17 May 2021 1:34 PM
World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air 96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night. 17 May 2021 12:43 PM
We handled it with utmost care - Hlubi Mboya talks Netflix film 'I Am All Girls' South African actress Hlubi Mboya is the star of the gripping Netflix film about child sex trafficking in SA. 15 May 2021 3:13 PM
View all Entertainment
Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month. 18 May 2021 11:01 AM
Is your boss (literally) working you to death? A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths. 18 May 2021 10:26 AM
Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live anima... 14 May 2021 11:54 AM
View all World
'We had real heroes at Battle of Bangui that should have been celebrated' Lester Kiewit talks to journalists Stephan Hoffstater and James Oatway, as well as Kele Bojane widow of Rifleman Motsamai Bojane. 12 May 2021 3:19 PM
African voices: Tech entrepreneur launches continent's first audio library app Some African books have been published on other platforms but not with African voices says the BiB app's Arlene Mulder. 4 May 2021 8:22 PM
Boko Haram is now 'less than 2 hours' from the Nigerian capital The jihadist terrorist organisation is approaching Abuja. Lester Kiewit interviews Africa correspondent JJ Cornish. 29 April 2021 3:16 PM
View all Africa
'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!' Lester Kiewit interviews Nathan Geffen editor of Ground Up and a Treatment Action Campaign veteran. 18 May 2021 11:10 AM
I like to save. I don’t buy new cars – Rob Rose (Financial Mail) Financial Mail Editor Rob Rose opens up about his attitude to money (hopes and fears, successes and failures, etc.). 17 May 2021 8:01 PM
Invest in precious metals such as gold – a guide for South Africans Bruce Whitfield interviews Dr Zoltan Erdey, author of "Going for Gold: The South African's Guide to Investing in Precious Metals". 17 May 2021 7:35 PM
View all Opinion
Home
arrow_forward
World

Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger

18 May 2021 11:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
LGBTQ
gender identity
non-binary

The conductor made an announcement welcoming ‘ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls’ on board the train earlier this month.

A British train company has apologised to a non-binary passenger who complained after the train conductor welcomed people onboard the locomotive with the greeting, "Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls".

Laurence Coles took to Twitter to highlight what they felt was exclusionary language, posting:

"...as a non-binary person this announcement doesn't actually apply to me so I won't listen".

London North Eastern Railway responded to Coles, apologizing for the language used by the conductor and adding that they had been "working very hard with educating our people on why gender-specific pronouns are not suitable in instances like these".

Non-binary is an umbrella term for gender identities that are neither male nor female‍.

Despite, the rail firms' promise to do better in the future, some Twitter users say no apology was due and have called the entire incident 'political correctness gone mad'.

British broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer called on London North Eastern Railway to "stop pandering to this nonsense", and tweeted that Laurence's complaint was 'ridiculous'.

Listen to the full 'UK Report' with Gavin Grey from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:




18 May 2021 11:01 AM
by Sara-Jayne King
Tags:
LGBTQ
gender identity
non-binary

More from World

Is your boss (literally) working you to death?

18 May 2021 10:26 AM

A study by the WHO has revealed that longer working hours are leading to an increase in stroke and heart disease-related deaths.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

World's oldest DJ hangs up headphones after more than 70 years on air

17 May 2021 12:43 PM

96-year-old Ray Cordeiro bid farewell to his fans on Hong Kong's RTHK Radio 3 on Saturday night.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Animals and pets in the UK recognised as sentient beings in 'extraordinary' bill

14 May 2021 11:54 AM

The UK government has introduced a new bill to formally recognise animals as sentient beings, ushering in a ban on most live animal exports.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

'Waking up earlier can help overweight people avoid diabetes and heart disease'

14 May 2021 11:48 AM

"Night owls are six times more likely to develop type two diabetes than early birds," says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Gqeberha-born billionaire commits R3bn to producing vaccines in SA

13 May 2021 8:04 PM

Dr Patrick Soon-Shiong is currently busy with clinical trials for the Covid-19 vaccine he's developed, says Prof. Shabir Madhi.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Israel violence escalating toward all-out war - UN

13 May 2021 10:27 AM

"Israel argues Hamas puts fighters into tower blocks," says Adam Gilchrist. "They feel justified in bombing the hell out of them."

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Share swop deal for JSE giant Naspers and subsidiary Prosus 'will affect us all'

12 May 2021 7:55 PM

Prosus announces voluntary exchange offer to acquire 45% of Naspers shares. Bruce Whitfield interviews Group CFO Basil Sgourdos.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Protesters in Cape Town call on SA govt to stand with Palestine

12 May 2021 4:36 PM

A group of demonstrators marched to Parliament and called on the SA government to do more to show support for the people of Palestine.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

100 Republicans threaten to split party over Trump

12 May 2021 10:39 AM

The Republican Party may be split into "rational Republicans" and "Trump Republicans," says Barbara Friedman.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Covid-19 in India: 'Dozens and dozens' of bodies found floating down Ganges

12 May 2021 9:33 AM

Struggling with sheer numbers, it seems people are immersing bodies in the Ganges before cremation, says Adam Gilchrist.

Share this:
Read More arrow_forward

Trending

[UPDATE] Eskom cuts back on load shedding for Tuesday - Stage 2 to start at 5pm

Explaining how W Cape's Pfizer and J&J vaccines cold chain cut off times work

Local Politics

Khayelitsha shooting: 'Hard work ahead for SAPS to bring down extortion gangs'

Local

Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger

World

EWN Highlights

Mfuleni traditional healer: I’m taking vaccine to set an example in my community

18 May 2021 10:44 AM

Podcaster apologises to Bonang Matheba for cocaine use allegations

18 May 2021 10:30 AM

NC health dept aims to vaccinate over 3,000 senior citizens this week

18 May 2021 9:44 AM

- Local
- World
- Politics
- Sports
- Business
- Features
- Podcasts
- Lineup
- Shows
- Presenters
- Competitions
Copyright 2021 All Rights Reserved | Terms & Conditions | Privacy Policy | PAIA