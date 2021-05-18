Train firm 'sorry' for announcement which excluded non-binary passenger
A British train company has apologised to a non-binary passenger who complained after the train conductor welcomed people onboard the locomotive with the greeting, "Good afternoon ladies and gentlemen, boys and girls".
Laurence Coles took to Twitter to highlight what they felt was exclusionary language, posting:
"...as a non-binary person this announcement doesn't actually apply to me so I won't listen".
London North Eastern Railway responded to Coles, apologizing for the language used by the conductor and adding that they had been "working very hard with educating our people on why gender-specific pronouns are not suitable in instances like these".
Non-binary is an umbrella term for gender identities that are neither male nor female.
I'm really sorry to see this, Laurence, our Train Managers should not be using language like this, and I thank you for bringing it to my attention, Please could you let me know which service you are on and I will ensure they remain as inclusive as we strive to be at LNER.— London North Eastern Railway (@LNER) May 11, 2021
Despite, the rail firms' promise to do better in the future, some Twitter users say no apology was due and have called the entire incident 'political correctness gone mad'.
British broadcaster Julia Hartley-Brewer called on London North Eastern Railway to "stop pandering to this nonsense", and tweeted that Laurence's complaint was 'ridiculous'.
Stop pandering to this nonsense. Your announcer said nothing wrong. Laurence's complaint is ridiculous. No one was excluded or discriminated against. Just do your job of running trains on time and leave the woke politics to someone else with nothing better to do.— Julia Hartley-Brewer (@JuliaHB1) May 12, 2021
Listen to the full 'UK Report' with Gavin Grey from Weekend Breakfast with Sara-Jayne King:
