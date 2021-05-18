'Do away with dumb registration! Vaccinate at malls, taxi ranks, everywhere!'
The South African government is aiming to vaccinate 67% of the population – about 40 million people – by the end of the year.
To achieve that, it would have to vaccinate 175 000 per day.
Right now, the country manages about 5500 daily jabs.
Surveys have shown the majority of South Africans are eager to be vaccinated against Covid-19.
Lester Kiewit interviewed Nathan Geffen, the editor of Ground Up.
Geffen knows a thing or three about public health from his days at the Treatment Action Campaign.
He argues no vaccine should go to waste, and that the registration system is unnecessarily cumbersome.
Do we have a vaccine scarcity problem? … We’ve got a million vaccines in the country. The problem at this point is not scarcity, it’s logistics…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
I completely understand that people are trying everything they can to get vaccinated. I think it’s fine! … Government needs to lessen control. They need to bring GPs and pharmacies into the picture…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
It’s the result of this really dumb registration system. Do away with it! Make the vaccine available everywhere… at shopping malls, at taxi ranks… Make it so that it's easy to get a vaccine…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
People must relax about that [prioritising more at-risk people] … it’s quite fine if younger, healthier people get vaccinated… they’re mobile… you’re doing good by vaccinating them…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
At the end of the day, all the vaccine sites have vaccines left over that they have to throw away or get into arms… It’s not a bad idea to have a queue for elderly people in the morning and, say, after 3 PM anyone can come…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
We should get over these problems very quickly…Nathan Geffen, Editor - Ground Up
Listen to the interview in the audio below.
